An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of an enemy attack. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.

ATTENTION! An air alert has been declared in Kyiv!

We ask everyone to immediately proceed to civil defense shelters - the message reads.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats in the Kyiv region.

Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles