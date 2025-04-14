An air alert has been declared in the capital

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13488 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11845 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17458 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26997 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58405 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55772 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33041 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59378 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106276 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164548 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13488 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46314 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58405 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55772 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164548 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19702 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20176 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21892 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23872 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26527 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

An air alert has been declared in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3790 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and the region. Kyiv residents are urged to immediately proceed to civil defense shelters due to detected enemy threats.

An air alert has been declared in the capital

 An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of an enemy attack. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN

ATTENTION! An air alert has been declared in Kyiv!
We ask everyone to immediately proceed to civil defense shelters

- the message reads.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats in the Kyiv region.

Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles13.04.25, 23:43 • 15257 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79