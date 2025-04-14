An air alert has been declared in the capital
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and the region. Kyiv residents are urged to immediately proceed to civil defense shelters due to detected enemy threats.
An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of an enemy attack. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.
ATTENTION! An air alert has been declared in Kyiv!
We ask everyone to immediately proceed to civil defense shelters
Let us remind you
Earlier, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats in the Kyiv region.
