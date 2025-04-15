$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3730 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21690 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17677 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22700 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31773 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65771 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61365 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34173 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59720 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107090 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrzaliznytsia has added another Kyiv-Dnipro train for April 19.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6388 views

Additional train No. 220/219 Kyiv — Dnipro — Kyiv will run on April 19. Departure from Kyiv at 13:44, arrival in Dnipro at 21:00. Previously, this train was scheduled for April 18 and 21.

Ukrzaliznytsia has added another Kyiv-Dnipro train for April 19.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has appointed another additional train on April 19: we are talking about train No. 220/219 on the Kyiv — Dnipro — Kyiv route. This was reported by the press service of "UZ" in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, April 19, the train will depart from Kyiv at 13:44, arriving in Dnipro at 21:00. The train will depart from Dnipro at 08:15, arriving in Kyiv at 16:17.

Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that this train had already been scheduled for April 18 and 21. It will depart from the capital on April 18 and 21 at 13:44 and arrive in Dnipro at 21:00. In the opposite direction, departure from Dnipro will be at 08:15, arrival in Kyiv at 16:17.

Let us remind you

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has restored six online services that were unavailable due to a cyberattack. We are talking about ticket ordering sites and websites with train schedules, as well as websites to help railway workers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Kyiv
