Ukrzaliznytsia has added another Kyiv-Dnipro train for April 19.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has appointed another additional train on April 19: we are talking about train No. 220/219 on the Kyiv — Dnipro — Kyiv route. This was reported by the press service of "UZ" in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, April 19, the train will depart from Kyiv at 13:44, arriving in Dnipro at 21:00. The train will depart from Dnipro at 08:15, arriving in Kyiv at 16:17.

Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that this train had already been scheduled for April 18 and 21. It will depart from the capital on April 18 and 21 at 13:44 and arrive in Dnipro at 21:00. In the opposite direction, departure from Dnipro will be at 08:15, arrival in Kyiv at 16:17.

Let us remind you

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has restored six online services that were unavailable due to a cyberattack. We are talking about ticket ordering sites and websites with train schedules, as well as websites to help railway workers.