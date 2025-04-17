In Kyiv, DSA official Binkovskyi received a suspicion due to extortion for trading points without permits

The head of one of the departments of the Department of Improvement and Entrepreneurship of the Desnyanskyi DSA has been notified of systematic extortion of money from local entrepreneurs. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Although law enforcement officers do not specify who it is, UNN learned from its own sources that it is the head of the entrepreneurship department of the Desnyanskyi DSA, Vasyl Binkovskyi.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the head of one of the departments of the Department of Improvement and Entrepreneurship of the Desnyanskyi DSA has been notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office reports that the official organized a systematic receipt of money from entrepreneurs for placing trade points in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv without оформлення appropriate permits.

"In particular, for the unhindered operation of one trading place, it was necessary to pay 500 US dollars every month, however, if there are many such points, he offered a discount of 100 US dollars. During the investigation, the suspect's repeated receipt of illegal benefits from a representative of the entrepreneur in the total amount of more than 115 thousand hryvnias was documented," the prosecutor's office noted.

On February 6, NABU and SAP conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City", aimed at exposing a criminal organization that operated in the Kyiv City Council and was involved in land corruption.

NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council, which illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, and the embezzlement of plots worth UAH 83.7 million was prevented. NABU also declared former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi wanted in the case.

On February 7, in this case, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent Petro Olenych, Deputy Head of the KCSA, to custody for two months, and determined a bail of 15 million hryvnias as an alternative. Later, a bail was posted for Petro Olenych, who is a suspect in the case of the capital's land.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko later announced the dismissal of a number of metropolitan officials in the case of land deals.