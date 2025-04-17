$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

SBU and the National Police served a notice of suspicion to Klychko's deputy Prokopiv - sources

Kyiv

 • 3214 views

Volodymyr Prokopiiv, who has been suspended from his duties, is suspected of organizing schemes for the illegal transfer of draft evaders to Europe. In October 2024, he was already involved in a corruption scandal.

SBU and the National Police served a notice of suspicion to Klychko's deputy Prokopiv - sources

Volodymyr Prokopiv, the Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration for the Exercise of Self-Governing Powers, who was suspended from his duties, has been notified of suspicion. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by sources in law enforcement agencies.

This morning, the SBU and the National Police served a notice of suspicion to the Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, Volodymyr Prokopiv. He is suspected of organizing schemes for illegally transferring evaders to Europe.

- sources said.

Details

The interlocutor reminded that in October 2024, Prokopiv was already involved in a corruption scandal. At that time, journalists found a large number of commercial and residential properties in his family, the origin of which raises many questions.

Details are expected from law enforcement officers.

Addendum

In October 2024, Vitaliy Klitschko announced the suspension of his deputy Volodymyr Prokopiv from his duties after a journalistic investigation.

Then, in the investigation Bihus.Info noted that relatives of Volodymyr Prokopiv acquired numerous real estate objects during his work in the Kyiv City Council and the Kyiv City State Administration. The acquisitions include apartments, offices, and commercial premises in prestigious districts of the capital.

On October 21, Bihus.Info released the second part of the investigation, which indicates that two friends of the Deputy Head of the KCSA Volodymyr Prokopiv, through private companies, acquired ownership of at least six real estate objects that previously belonged to the city.

On October 22, 2024, Prokopiv, who was suspended from his duties as Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration after a journalistic investigation, announced that he had written a letter of resignation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics Kyiv Crimes and emergencies
