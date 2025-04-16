Dragged along the asphalt and hit: in the capital, law enforcement officers are investigating the fact of violent acts against a minor child

The police discovered information about the alleged abuse while monitoring social networks.

The police discovered a video of violent acts against a minor child, which may have occurred in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers discovered information about the incident while monitoring social networks: a video was published on one of the capital's Telegram channels showing a woman behaving rudely towards a minor child. The woman pulls the child by the hand. She then inflicts several blows.

Police officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident and its participants.



