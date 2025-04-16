$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16192 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69104 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38020 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43279 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50565 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91931 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84072 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35355 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60505 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109322 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Dragged along the asphalt and hit: in the capital, law enforcement officers are investigating the fact of violent acts against a minor child

Kyiv • UNN

 3546 views

Kyiv police discovered a video where a woman is rude to a minor child in the Dnipro district. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and its participants.

Dragged along the asphalt and hit: in the capital, law enforcement officers are investigating the fact of violent acts against a minor child

The police discovered information about the alleged abuse while monitoring social networks.

UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Police.

Details

The police discovered a video of violent acts against a minor child, which may have occurred in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers discovered information about the incident while monitoring social networks: a video was published on one of the capital's Telegram channels showing a woman behaving rudely towards a minor child. The woman pulls the child by the hand. She then inflicts several blows.

Police officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident and its participants.

Let us remind you

Cameras recorded how a teacher of kindergarten No. 58 in Zhytomyr pushed children during a walk.

In Zhytomyr, a drunk man kicked a 7-year-old stepson in the face who stood up for his mother during a family conflict.

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects16.04.25, 12:57 • 11455 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
