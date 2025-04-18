Argument over Russian music ends in murder: two brothers notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified two brothers, 21 and 22 years old, of suspicion of intentional murder of a friend after a quarrel over Russian music. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Svyatoshynskyi District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv, two brothers, 21 and 22 years old, were notified of suspicion of intentional murder of an acquaintance (Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

It was established that the men had a quarrel because the suspects wanted to listen to Russian music during the feast in the apartment, and their acquaintance asked them to turn it off.

During the conflict, one of the brothers stabbed him several times with a knife, and the other, after the wounded man fell to the floor, hit him several times on the head with a saucepan. As a result of the injuries, the 29-year-old man died.

The suspects were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. A motion has been sent to the court to choose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or for life.

