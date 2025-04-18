Argument over Russian music ends in murder: two brothers notified of suspicion

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10011 views

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39427 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42121 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 75839 views

07:43 AM • 30391 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85466 views

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68434 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152654 views

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88792 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90757 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 60544 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 44872 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 61263 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 28087 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 49414 views
08:32 AM • 50691 views

Exclusive

08:05 AM • 75839 views

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85466 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152654 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107011 views
Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14263 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15062 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29138 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28503 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40715 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Argument over Russian music ends in murder: two brothers notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8070 views

In Kyiv, brothers killed an acquaintance over Russian music. During the quarrel, one stabbed with a knife, the other finished him off with a pot on the head. Both have been notified of suspicion.

Law enforcement officers have notified two brothers, 21 and 22 years old, of suspicion of intentional murder of a friend after a quarrel over Russian music. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Svyatoshynskyi District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv, two brothers, 21 and 22 years old, were notified of suspicion of intentional murder of an acquaintance (Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

Details

It was established that the men had a quarrel because the suspects wanted to listen to Russian music during the feast in the apartment, and their acquaintance asked them to turn it off.

During the conflict, one of the brothers stabbed him several times with a knife, and the other, after the wounded man fell to the floor, hit him several times on the head with a saucepan. As a result of the injuries, the 29-year-old man died.

The suspects were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. A motion has been sent to the court to choose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or for life.

In Kyiv, youths were held accountable for playing Russian music in Podil despite the enemy's strike on Sumy14.04.25, 10:50 • 6786 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
