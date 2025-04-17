Officially: Klitschko's deputy Prokopiiv has been notified of suspicion of facilitating the departure of 31 men abroad

Volodymyr Prokopiv, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, has been notified of suspicion of facilitating the departure of 31 men abroad under the guise of transporting humanitarian cargo. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, who is also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council, was notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and repeated unauthorized changes to information in the "Shlyakh" system (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Parts 1, 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - indicated in the prosecutor's office.

The Prosecutor's Office reports that the pre-trial investigation established that a private company applied to the Kyiv City State Administration with a request to enter 35 applications for 31 people into the electronic information system "Shlyakh". These men were allegedly drivers of tank trucks and were supposed to bring diesel fuel to Ukraine for humanitarian needs. It was established that some drivers did not even have the required category of driver's licenses, which would allow them to transport goods. Some of these drivers did not return from their business trip.

"In general, in this way, from May to June 2022, with the consent of the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, using his digital signature, 31 men received permission to cross the border through the "Shlyakh" system," the Prosecutor's Office informs.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being resolved.

"It should be noted that in another criminal proceeding initiated on the facts of abuse of office by officials of the Kyiv City State Administration in the interests of business entities associated with the environment of this Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The scheme of abuse was described in a journalistic investigation by the "Bihus.Info" project," the statement reads.

Addition

Earlier, sources informed UNN that Volodymyr Prokopiv, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the implementation of self-governing powers, who was suspended from his duties, was notified of suspicion.

In October 2024, Vitaliy Klitschko announced the suspension of his deputy Volodymyr Prokopiv from his duties after a journalistic investigation.

Then in the investigation Bihus.Info noted that relatives of Volodymyr Prokopiv acquired numerous real estate objects during his work in the Kyiv City Council and Kyiv City State Administration. Acquisitions include apartments, offices and commercial premises in prestigious areas of the capital.

On October 21, Bihus.Info released the second part of the investigation, which indicates that two friends of the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Volodymyr Prokopiv, through private companies, acquired at least six real estate objects that previously belonged to the city.

On October 22, 2024, Prokopiv, who was suspended from his duties as Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration after a journalistic investigation, stated that he had written a letter of resignation.