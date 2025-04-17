Officially: Klitschko's deputy Prokopiiv has been notified of suspicion of facilitating the departure of 31 men abroad

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2430 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9942 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12466 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15910 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22135 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37484 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49300 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64651 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83460 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113493 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1222 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13183 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83470 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85119 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96488 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2786 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14036 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111049 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53429 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53137 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Officially: Klitschko's deputy Prokopiiv has been notified of suspicion of facilitating the departure of 31 men abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3988 views

The Deputy Head of the KCMA, Prokopiv, has been notified of suspicion. He is suspected of helping 31 men illegally cross the border.

Officially: Klitschko's deputy Prokopiiv has been notified of suspicion of facilitating the departure of 31 men abroad

Volodymyr Prokopiv, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, has been notified of suspicion of facilitating the departure of 31 men abroad under the guise of transporting humanitarian cargo. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, who is also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council, was notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and repeated unauthorized changes to information in the "Shlyakh" system (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Parts 1, 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- indicated in the prosecutor's office.

The Prosecutor's Office reports that the pre-trial investigation established that a private company applied to the Kyiv City State Administration with a request to enter 35 applications for 31 people into the electronic information system "Shlyakh". These men were allegedly drivers of tank trucks and were supposed to bring diesel fuel to Ukraine for humanitarian needs. It was established that some drivers did not even have the required category of driver's licenses, which would allow them to transport goods. Some of these drivers did not return from their business trip.

"In general, in this way, from May to June 2022, with the consent of the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, using his digital signature, 31 men received permission to cross the border through the "Shlyakh" system," the Prosecutor's Office informs.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being resolved.

"It should be noted that in another criminal proceeding initiated on the facts of abuse of office by officials of the Kyiv City State Administration in the interests of business entities associated with the environment of this Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The scheme of abuse was described in a journalistic investigation by the "Bihus.Info" project," the statement reads.

Addition

Earlier, sources informed UNN that Volodymyr Prokopiv, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the implementation of self-governing powers, who was suspended from his duties, was notified of suspicion.

In October 2024, Vitaliy Klitschko announced the suspension of his deputy Volodymyr Prokopiv from his duties after a journalistic investigation.

Then in the investigation Bihus.Info noted that relatives of Volodymyr Prokopiv acquired numerous real estate objects during his work in the Kyiv City Council and Kyiv City State Administration. Acquisitions include apartments, offices and commercial premises in prestigious areas of the capital.

On October 21, Bihus.Info released the second part of the investigation, which indicates that two friends of the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Volodymyr Prokopiv, through private companies, acquired at least six real estate objects that previously belonged to the city.

On October 22, 2024, Prokopiv, who was suspended from his duties as Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration after a journalistic investigation, stated that he had written a letter of resignation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsKyivCrimes and emergencies
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98