"Couldn't contain emotions": The woman who dragged and beat a toddler in Kyiv turned out to be his grandmother

The woman who dragged and beat a two-year-old boy on one of the capital's streets turned out to be his grandmother. She told law enforcement officers that she "could not control her emotions" when the child was capricious, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Law enforcement officers found out that the woman in the video who dragged and beat the baby turned out to be his 54-year-old grandmother.

During a conversation with the police, the latter reported that she had taken her grandson from the kindergarten, but when they were walking home, the child began to be capricious. The woman forcibly pulled the boy by the hand and, unable to control her emotions, hit him several times.

Police officers of the Dnipro police department drew up an administrative report on the offender under Article 173-2 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - committing domestic violence.

Today, during the monitoring of social networks, law enforcement officers found a video showing a woman pulling a child by the hand and then starting to beat her.

Dragged along the asphalt and hit: in the capital, law enforcement officers are investigating the fact of violent acts against a minor child