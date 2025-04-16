"Couldn't contain emotions": The woman who dragged and beat a toddler in Kyiv turned out to be his grandmother

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15715 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61365 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163253 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83961 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113640 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89528 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141344 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123501 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
3.7m/s
59%
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 42995 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163253 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154587 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141344 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123501 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97980 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41196 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41504 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43726 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

"Couldn't contain emotions": The woman who dragged and beat a toddler in Kyiv turned out to be his grandmother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

In Kyiv, a 54-year-old woman beat and dragged her two-year-old grandson because he was being capricious. Administrative materials were drawn up against her for domestic violence.

"Couldn't contain emotions": The woman who dragged and beat a toddler in Kyiv turned out to be his grandmother

The woman who dragged and beat a two-year-old boy on one of the capital's streets turned out to be his grandmother. She told law enforcement officers that she "could not control her emotions" when the child was capricious, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Law enforcement officers found out that the woman in the video who dragged and beat the baby turned out to be his 54-year-old grandmother.

During a conversation with the police, the latter reported that she had taken her grandson from the kindergarten, but when they were walking home, the child began to be capricious. The woman forcibly pulled the boy by the hand and, unable to control her emotions, hit him several times.

Police officers of the Dnipro police department drew up an administrative report on the offender under Article 173-2 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - committing domestic violence.    

Let us remind you

Today, during the monitoring of social networks, law enforcement officers found a video showing a woman pulling a child by the hand and then starting to beat her.

Dragged along the asphalt and hit: in the capital, law enforcement officers are investigating the fact of violent acts against a minor child16.04.25, 15:20 • 6390 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86