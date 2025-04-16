Thousands of cartridges, grenade launchers, sniper rifles: the State Bureau of Investigation discovered an impressive ammunition depot in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the State Bureau of Investigation discovered a large cache of weapons in the city center. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

"SBI employees, with the assistance of the DVB NP of Ukraine, discovered a large cache of weapons in the center of Kyiv," the SBI reported.

It is reported that in one of the garages in the Desnyanskyi district of the city were stored:

more than 35 thousand rounds of ammunition;

6 grenade launchers;

6 UAVs;

130 grenades;

90 VOGs;

automatic weapons;

sniper rifles;

impact-distance fuzes;

surveillance devices;

pistols, anti-personnel mines, etc.

The owners of this arsenal turned out to be an employee of one of the law enforcement agencies and his father.

Currently, investigators are establishing the origin of firearms, ammunition and explosives. The purpose of its storage is also being clarified.

Addition

As a result of more than 1,000 searches throughout the country, law enforcement officers seized more than 800 weapons and 57 kg of explosives, 67 suspects were detained.

In Irshava, Transcarpathia, law enforcement officers detained a local resident who was selling weapons in the region. He has already been placed in a temporary detention center.

