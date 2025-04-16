$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17287 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75200 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40386 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45742 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52736 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94912 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86656 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35531 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60635 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109575 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Thousands of cartridges, grenade launchers, sniper rifles: the State Bureau of Investigation discovered an impressive ammunition depot in Kyiv.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4138 views

In Kyiv, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) discovered a large arms cache: over 35,000 rounds of ammunition, grenade launchers, UAVs, grenades, assault rifles, rifles, and more. The owners of the arsenal turned out to be a law enforcement officer and his father.

Thousands of cartridges, grenade launchers, sniper rifles: the State Bureau of Investigation discovered an impressive ammunition depot in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the State Bureau of Investigation discovered a large cache of weapons in the city center. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

"SBI employees, with the assistance of the DVB NP of Ukraine, discovered a large cache of weapons in the center of Kyiv," the SBI reported.

It is reported that in one of the garages in the Desnyanskyi district of the city were stored:

  • more than 35 thousand rounds of ammunition;
    • 6 grenade launchers;
      • 6 UAVs;
        • 130 grenades;
          • 90 VOGs;
            • automatic weapons;
              • sniper rifles;
                • impact-distance fuzes;
                  • surveillance devices;
                    • pistols, anti-personnel mines, etc.

                      The owners of this arsenal turned out to be an employee of one of the law enforcement agencies and his father.

                      Currently, investigators are establishing the origin of firearms, ammunition and explosives. The purpose of its storage is also being clarified.

                      Addition

                      As a result of more than 1,000 searches throughout the country, law enforcement officers seized more than 800 weapons and 57 kg of explosives, 67 suspects were detained.

                      In Irshava, Transcarpathia, law enforcement officers detained a local resident who was selling weapons in the region. He has already been placed in a temporary detention center.

