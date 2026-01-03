Two people killed and several injured in a series of avalanches in the Italian Alps

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
January 2, 04:10 PM • 13637 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 24049 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 30901 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 46625 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 29906 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 64217 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 91587 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 65347 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 59054 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 198575 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
86%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
State Department updates travel advisory for Russia: Americans advised to prepare wills and funeral wishesJanuary 2, 05:52 PM • 4868 views
Czech opposition initiates dismissal of parliament speaker over his scandalous statements about UkraineJanuary 2, 06:45 PM • 4034 views
The finale of "Stranger Things" grossed up to $30 million after the New Year's screeningJanuary 2, 07:05 PM • 5618 views
Trump lashed out at Clooney over French citizenship. The actor respondedJanuary 2, 08:13 PM • 6046 views
Sybiha supported the Ukrainian ambassador after criticism from the Czech Foreign MinistryPhotoJanuary 2, 08:38 PM • 3184 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 29913 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 49222 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 65396 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 198575 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 117869 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 38351 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 48495 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 48270 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 117869 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 45819 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Film
Heating

Two people killed and several injured in a series of avalanches in the Italian Alps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Two avalanches struck the Italian Alps, killing two people and injuring several others. Strong winds hampered rescue efforts, limiting the use of helicopters.

Two people killed and several injured in a series of avalanches in the Italian Alps

A series of avalanches in the Italian Alps has killed two people and injured several others. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that strong winds complicated search and rescue operations. The first avalanche occurred in the southwestern part of the Maira Valley near the French border, in the Piedmont region. One person died, and several others were injured, one of whom was in serious condition.

Rescuers set out on foot from lower altitudes due to strong winds, which made it difficult to use helicopters for evacuation and assistance at the scene.

The second avalanche occurred near Pragelato, a popular ski resort about 60 km ... west of Turin. A woman caught in the avalanche managed to get out but could not move due to her injuries. Rescue teams worked to evacuate her, and helicopters were again limited by adverse weather conditions.

- the report says.

The media indicates that the combination of heavy snowfall and gusty winds in recent days increases the risk of avalanches in the mountainous areas of the Alps; authorities urge skiers and resort guests to exercise caution and follow operational reports from rescuers.

Recall

According to The Guardian, glaciers in the European Alps are likely to reach their fastest melting rate within the next eight years, with more than 100 of them disappearing forever by 2033.

Three Croatian climbers killed in avalanche in Slovenian Alps06.10.25, 17:25 • 3719 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Italy