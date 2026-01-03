Two people killed and several injured in a series of avalanches in the Italian Alps

A series of avalanches in the Italian Alps has killed two people and injured several others. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that strong winds complicated search and rescue operations. The first avalanche occurred in the southwestern part of the Maira Valley near the French border, in the Piedmont region. One person died, and several others were injured, one of whom was in serious condition.

Rescuers set out on foot from lower altitudes due to strong winds, which made it difficult to use helicopters for evacuation and assistance at the scene.

The second avalanche occurred near Pragelato, a popular ski resort about 60 km ... west of Turin. A woman caught in the avalanche managed to get out but could not move due to her injuries. Rescue teams worked to evacuate her, and helicopters were again limited by adverse weather conditions. - the report says.

The media indicates that the combination of heavy snowfall and gusty winds in recent days increases the risk of avalanches in the mountainous areas of the Alps; authorities urge skiers and resort guests to exercise caution and follow operational reports from rescuers.

Recall

According to The Guardian, glaciers in the European Alps are likely to reach their fastest melting rate within the next eight years, with more than 100 of them disappearing forever by 2033.

