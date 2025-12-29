Italy approves 11th package of military aid to Ukraine

The Italian government has decided to provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid. This is reported by ANSA, according to UNN.

On Monday, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's cabinet approved another decree on aid to Ukraine. The decree, the 11th extension of Italian aid, was approved despite opposition from the right-wing League party, which opposes further military aid to Kyiv. - the publication writes.

It is noted that Meloni stated that Italy will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The Italian government approved the 12th package of military aid to Ukraine. This is stated in the text of the decree signed by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and agreed with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy of the country.