Rebuilding the country together: "Dobrobat & Co Reconstruction Summit" starts on March 21
Kyiv • UNN
Summit participants will learn about city recovery cases, gain knowledge for developing plans, and create a catalog of proposals.
NGO "Dobrobat" in partnership with "Innovations and Reconstruction for Society" and a number of other partners are organizing a large-scale multi-month summit on the reconstruction and development of Ukrainian communities. The platform will become a platform for the exchange of experience, presentations of successful cases of reconstruction of cities and regions, as well as a tool for preparing local teams to develop specific proposals, create planning documents for the reconstruction and development of communities and the return of citizens to their usual living environments. The first Summit is planned in the city of Chernihiv, and in the following months the events will be held in other regions of Ukraine. The schedule of events will be published on the official websites of the organizers.
Project Objectives:
- To familiarize participants with real cases of reconstruction of Ukrainian cities.
- To provide practical knowledge and tools for the development of planning documents for reconstruction at the community level, taking into account local specifics.
- To promote the formation and work of initiative groups that will work on plans for the reconstruction of their cities and villages.
- To compile a final catalog of "Proposals for the Reconstruction of Ukraine".
The first summit starts in Chernihiv region with the support of the regional council and a dozen local and national partners. In the future, similar summits will be held in other regions of Ukraine during the spring and summer. Working local groups will have a month for initial formation and first meetings.
Registration for the Summit in Chernihiv: https://forms.gle/BZzp1ChjBbpMsiPn8
Registration for the Project will be open later.
Program "Chernihiv and Co Reconstruction Summit"
10:00 – 10:30 | Official opening
- Dmytro Ivanov, Head of NGO "Dobrobat";
- Olena Dmytrenko, Head of Chernihiv Regional Council;
- Vyacheslav Chaus, Head of the Regional Military Administration
- Dmytro;
Bryzhinsky, Head of the City Military Administration (TBC);
- Volodymyr Kreidenko, People's Deputy of Ukraine;
- Volodymyr Kuchma, Head of the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities.
Online special guest:
- Norbert Neuhaus, former Deputy Mayor of Trier (Germany), independent consultant on urban development.
10:30 – 11:30 | Panel discussion: "Experience of Chernihiv region reconstruction and principles of the policy of returning Ukrainians home"
10:30 – 10:40 Moderator: ONUKA, musical performer, ambassador of the NGO "Dobrobat"
10:40 – 10:50 | Structure of planning documents for community reconstruction
Speaker-co-moderator: Hryhoriy Melnychuk, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Architecture, Construction and Design of Kyiv Aviation Institute, urban planner
10:50 – 11:10 | Architectural solutions for the reconstruction of Chernihiv region
👤 Hanna Bondar, People's Deputy of Ukraine, restoration of the national monument "Pokorschyna"
👤 Olga Gavryk, architect, lecturer at Chernihiv Polytechnic, Department of Architecture and Design
11:10 – 11:15 | Return of citizens to their usual living environments
Anastasia Dzhunkivska (originally from Chernihiv, public figure) "Returning to Ukraine: why I chose to build the future here"
11:15 – 11:30 Questions and answers.
11:30 – 12:00 | Successful practices of reconstruction of Ukrainian communities
11.30 - 11.35 Moderator: Iryna Yarmolenko, reconstruction expert, Director of NGO "Innovations and Reconstruction for Society". Presentation of the catalog "100 Ideas for Cities"
11:35 – 11:40 | Real case of Borodyanka reconstruction
👤 Iryna Zakharchenko, Acting Head of Borodyanka Settlement (TBC)
11:40 – 11:50 | Irpin experience: attracting international partners
👤 Nadia Volchanski, strategist of the architectural global company Gensler (online)
👤 Christian Wittig, Thought Group, Chile (online) - Presentation of proposals for Chernihiv region
11:50 – 12:00 | Experience of planning the reconstruction of Mariupol and presentation of the project "School of Community Reconstruction"
👤 Serhiy Zakharov, Deputy Mayor of Mariupol
12.00-12.10 Best practices of renovation and revitalization of urban spaces: international and Ukrainian experience
👤 Anna Iskierdo – architect, co-founder of AIMM, urban planner, expert in urban space renovation
12:10 – 12:30 | Panel discussion: "Restoration of critical industries and the role of business"
Speaker-moderator
12:00 – 12:10👤 Anna Putsova, co-founder of savEDe with the topic "Restoration of educational spaces"
12:10 – 12:20 | Strategic approach to community recovery: economic aspect
👤 Mykola Sylenko, Head of Community Development Office Boosters Consulting
12:20 – 12:30 | Economic clusters and industrial parks
👤 Yuriy Stalnychenko, Acting Mayor of Mena
12:30 – 12:40 | Inclusiveness in community recovery
👤 Oleksandr Voznyuk, Head of "Human Rights Union of Persons with Disabilities"
Questions and answers
12:45 – 12:50 | Summarizing, final discussion
13.00-14.00 Lunch
14:00 – 15:00 | Educational workshops "Tools for community recovery"
Workshop 1: "How to plan community recovery"
👤 Hryhoriy Melnychuk
Workshop 2: "Urban planning documentation — challenges and prospects"
👤 Hanna Bondar
Workshop 3: "On the selected topic" 👤 To be specified.
15.00 Presentation of results. Summarizing. Conclusions and recommendations for participants. Call for the formation of working groups in their communities. Announcement of the next stages of work
Expected results: Participants will receive real examples and practical knowledge for further work. The foundations will be laid for the creation of local working groups in communities. Key areas of reconstruction and development of Chernihiv region will be identified.