Rebuilding the country together: "Dobrobat & Co Reconstruction Summit" starts on March 21

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16541 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106997 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168762 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106335 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342905 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173439 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144782 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196100 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124824 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108145 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rebuilding the country together: "Dobrobat & Co Reconstruction Summit" starts on March 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81324 views

Summit participants will learn about city recovery cases, gain knowledge for developing plans, and create a catalog of proposals.

Rebuilding the country together: "Dobrobat & Co Reconstruction Summit" starts on March 21

NGO "Dobrobat" in partnership with "Innovations and Reconstruction for Society" and a number of other partners are organizing a large-scale multi-month summit on the reconstruction and development of Ukrainian communities. The platform will become a platform for the exchange of experience, presentations of successful cases of reconstruction of cities and regions, as well as a tool for preparing local teams to develop specific proposals, create planning documents for the reconstruction and development of communities and the return of citizens to their usual living environments. The first Summit is planned in the city of Chernihiv, and in the following months the events will be held in other regions of Ukraine. The schedule of events will be published on the official websites of the organizers.

 

Project Objectives:

  1. To familiarize participants with real cases of reconstruction of Ukrainian cities.
    1. To provide practical knowledge and tools for the development of planning documents for reconstruction at the community level, taking into account local specifics.
      1. To promote the formation and work of initiative groups that will work on plans for the reconstruction of their cities and villages.
        1. To compile a final catalog of "Proposals for the Reconstruction of Ukraine".

          The first summit starts in Chernihiv region with the support of the regional council and a dozen local and national partners. In the future, similar summits will be held in other regions of Ukraine during the spring and summer. Working local groups will have a month for initial formation and first meetings.

          Registration for the Summit in Chernihiv: https://forms.gle/BZzp1ChjBbpMsiPn8

          Registration for the Project will be open later.

          Program "Chernihiv and Co Reconstruction Summit"

          10:00 – 10:30 | Official opening

          • Dmytro Ivanov, Head of NGO "Dobrobat";
            • Olena Dmytrenko, Head of Chernihiv Regional Council;
              • Vyacheslav Chaus, Head of the Regional Military Administration
                • Dmytro; Bryzhinsky, Head of the City Military Administration (TBC);
                  • Volodymyr Kreidenko, People's Deputy of Ukraine;
                    • Volodymyr Kuchma, Head of the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities.

                      Online special guest:

                      • Norbert Neuhaus, former Deputy Mayor of Trier (Germany), independent consultant on urban development.

                        10:30 – 11:30 | Panel discussion: "Experience of Chernihiv region reconstruction and principles of the policy of returning Ukrainians home"

                        10:30 – 10:40  Moderator: ONUKA, musical performer, ambassador of the NGO "Dobrobat"

                        10:40 – 10:50 | Structure of planning documents for community reconstruction

                        Speaker-co-moderator: Hryhoriy Melnychuk, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Architecture, Construction and Design of Kyiv Aviation Institute, urban planner

                        10:50 – 11:10 | Architectural solutions for the reconstruction of Chernihiv region

                         👤 Hanna Bondar, People's Deputy of Ukraine, restoration of the national monument "Pokorschyna" 

                         👤 Olga Gavryk, architect, lecturer at Chernihiv Polytechnic, Department of Architecture and Design

                        11:10 – 11:15  | Return of citizens to their usual living environments

                         Anastasia Dzhunkivska (originally from Chernihiv, public figure) "Returning to Ukraine: why I chose to build the future here"

                        11:15 – 11:30 Questions and answers.

                        11:30 – 12:00 | Successful practices of reconstruction of Ukrainian communities

                        11.30 - 11.35 Moderator: Iryna Yarmolenko, reconstruction expert, Director of NGO "Innovations and Reconstruction for Society". Presentation of the catalog "100 Ideas for Cities"

                        11:35 – 11:40 | Real case of Borodyanka reconstruction

                        👤 Iryna Zakharchenko, Acting Head of Borodyanka Settlement (TBC)

                        11:40 – 11:50 | Irpin experience: attracting international partners

                        👤 Nadia Volchanski, strategist of the architectural global company Gensler (online) 

                        👤 Christian Wittig, Thought Group, Chile (online) - Presentation of proposals for Chernihiv region

                        11:50 – 12:00 | Experience of planning the reconstruction of Mariupol and presentation of the project "School of Community Reconstruction"

                         👤 Serhiy Zakharov, Deputy Mayor of Mariupol

                        12.00-12.10 Best practices of renovation and revitalization of urban spaces: international and Ukrainian experience 

                        👤 Anna Iskierdo – architect, co-founder of AIMM, urban planner, expert in urban space renovation

                        12:10 – 12:30 | Panel discussion: "Restoration of critical industries and the role of business"

                        Speaker-moderator 

                        12:00 – 12:10👤 Anna Putsova, co-founder of savEDe with the topic "Restoration of educational spaces"

                        12:10 – 12:20 | Strategic approach to community recovery: economic aspect

                        👤 Mykola Sylenko, Head of Community Development Office Boosters Consulting

                        12:20 – 12:30 | Economic clusters and industrial parks

                        👤 Yuriy Stalnychenko, Acting Mayor of Mena

                        12:30 – 12:40 | Inclusiveness in community recovery

                        👤 Oleksandr Voznyuk, Head of "Human Rights Union of Persons with Disabilities"

                        Questions and answers

                        12:45 – 12:50 | Summarizing, final discussion

                        13.00-14.00 Lunch

                        14:00 – 15:00 | Educational workshops "Tools for community recovery"

                        Workshop 1: "How to plan community recovery"

                         👤 Hryhoriy Melnychuk

                        Workshop 2: "Urban planning documentation — challenges and prospects" 

                        👤 Hanna Bondar 

                        Workshop 3: "On the selected topic" 👤 To be specified.

                        15.00 Presentation of results. Summarizing. Conclusions and recommendations for participants. Call for the formation of working groups in their communities. Announcement of the next stages of work

                        Expected results: Participants will receive real examples and practical knowledge for further work. The foundations will be laid for the creation of local working groups in communities. Key areas of reconstruction and development of Chernihiv region will be identified.

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        Business News
                        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                        Ukraine
                        Mariupol
                        Chernihiv
