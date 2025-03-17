UKASKO received the "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year" award from the Association of Ukrainian Banks

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16804 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107445 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169063 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106535 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343067 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173511 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144832 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124839 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108151 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38316 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85866 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23891 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11845 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20752 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16804 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85877 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107445 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169063 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160231 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20756 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23898 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38328 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47249 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135820 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

UKASKO received the "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year" award from the Association of Ukrainian Banks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53922 views

UKASKO is a technology provider for more than 20 insurance companies.

UKASKO received the "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year" award from the Association of Ukrainian Banks

UKASKO, one of the leading players in the Ukrainian insurtech sector, has received the prestigious award from the Association of Ukrainian Banks (AUB) in the nomination "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year". The award was presented at the ceremony "Main Financial Award of the Year", with which AUB traditionally recognizes financial institutions for high results and standards, innovative approaches and contribution to the development of the financial sector.

Our award for UKASKO in the "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year" nomination is an absolute recognition by the Association of Ukrainian Banks of the innovative value of its product and the quality of this solution. We recognize UKASKO with an industry award for its innovation and advanced approach. We hope that our cooperation will develop into a long-term strategic interaction for the development of fintech and insurtech innovations in the financial and service sector, because banks and insurance companies in close cooperation with platforms such as UKASKO receive a powerful growth driver, achieving synergy of traditional financial services and innovations

- commented on the award by the President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks Andriy Dubas.

UKASKO is a Ukrainian IT project in the field of insurtech, which creates technological IT infrastructure for modern financial and insurance business, as well as non-financial companies that provide insurance to their clients as an additional service or loyalty option. It is a cloud CRM solution for insurers, brokers and agents that automates processes, controls customer interaction and helps effectively manage insurance portfolios by optimizing sales, accounting and document management, and analytics. Currently, UKASKO is a technology provider for more than 20 insurance companies, has more than two thousand partners, and its service allows interacting with clients throughout Ukraine from millionaire cities to the smallest communities through an extensive network of more than 4,000 thousand agents.

The presentation of the industry award from AUB to the insurtech company UKASKO confirms that digital innovations are radically changing the financial ecosystem. As Andriy Dubas noted, the Ukrainian market cannot compete in scale, but has a unique advantage - the speed of innovation. "We do not have a giant economy, but we have something more valuable - innovation. In Ukraine, services in all areas, including the financial sector, have a very high level of quality and technology compared to even developed countries. Platforms such as UKASKO are a clear example of how technology services are changing the interaction between banks, insurance companies, brokers and even non-financial organizations that offer insurance products as an additional service for their clients," commented the President of AUB. According to him, insurance products in collaboration with banks UKASKO makes more efficient and cheaper by automating routine operations, as well as better for customers - they receive instant quality service.

"This is a very valuable award for us, because it confirms our important infrastructural role for the development of the financial market," commented Yaroslav Lyolya, CEO of UKASKO. "Together with banks, insurers and other businesses, we see the future in innovative fintech and insurtech solutions that make insurance services more accessible, convenient and efficient. We are grateful to the representatives of the financial industry for their cooperation, and to AUB for their support and recognition. Together we will continue innovative transformations, helping the growth of all financial market participants".

UKASKO continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in the insurtech market and an active participant in the international financial dialogue. In February 2025, the company presented the Ukrainian banking and insurance sector in Brussels, where, as part of the delegation of the AUB and the League of Insurance Organizations of Ukraine, she took part in meetings with the leadership of the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
European Central Bank
European Parliament
National Bank of Ukraine
European Commission
Brussels
Ukraine
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,710.30
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,137.45
Ethereum
$1,812.35