UKASKO received the "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year" award from the Association of Ukrainian Banks
Kyiv • UNN
UKASKO is a technology provider for more than 20 insurance companies.
UKASKO, one of the leading players in the Ukrainian insurtech sector, has received the prestigious award from the Association of Ukrainian Banks (AUB) in the nomination "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year". The award was presented at the ceremony "Main Financial Award of the Year", with which AUB traditionally recognizes financial institutions for high results and standards, innovative approaches and contribution to the development of the financial sector.
Our award for UKASKO in the "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year" nomination is an absolute recognition by the Association of Ukrainian Banks of the innovative value of its product and the quality of this solution. We recognize UKASKO with an industry award for its innovation and advanced approach. We hope that our cooperation will develop into a long-term strategic interaction for the development of fintech and insurtech innovations in the financial and service sector, because banks and insurance companies in close cooperation with platforms such as UKASKO receive a powerful growth driver, achieving synergy of traditional financial services and innovations
UKASKO is a Ukrainian IT project in the field of insurtech, which creates technological IT infrastructure for modern financial and insurance business, as well as non-financial companies that provide insurance to their clients as an additional service or loyalty option. It is a cloud CRM solution for insurers, brokers and agents that automates processes, controls customer interaction and helps effectively manage insurance portfolios by optimizing sales, accounting and document management, and analytics. Currently, UKASKO is a technology provider for more than 20 insurance companies, has more than two thousand partners, and its service allows interacting with clients throughout Ukraine from millionaire cities to the smallest communities through an extensive network of more than 4,000 thousand agents.
The presentation of the industry award from AUB to the insurtech company UKASKO confirms that digital innovations are radically changing the financial ecosystem. As Andriy Dubas noted, the Ukrainian market cannot compete in scale, but has a unique advantage - the speed of innovation. "We do not have a giant economy, but we have something more valuable - innovation. In Ukraine, services in all areas, including the financial sector, have a very high level of quality and technology compared to even developed countries. Platforms such as UKASKO are a clear example of how technology services are changing the interaction between banks, insurance companies, brokers and even non-financial organizations that offer insurance products as an additional service for their clients," commented the President of AUB. According to him, insurance products in collaboration with banks UKASKO makes more efficient and cheaper by automating routine operations, as well as better for customers - they receive instant quality service.
"This is a very valuable award for us, because it confirms our important infrastructural role for the development of the financial market," commented Yaroslav Lyolya, CEO of UKASKO. "Together with banks, insurers and other businesses, we see the future in innovative fintech and insurtech solutions that make insurance services more accessible, convenient and efficient. We are grateful to the representatives of the financial industry for their cooperation, and to AUB for their support and recognition. Together we will continue innovative transformations, helping the growth of all financial market participants".
UKASKO continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in the insurtech market and an active participant in the international financial dialogue. In February 2025, the company presented the Ukrainian banking and insurance sector in Brussels, where, as part of the delegation of the AUB and the League of Insurance Organizations of Ukraine, she took part in meetings with the leadership of the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Central Bank.