Bathroom tiles: the difficulty of choice and expert recommendations

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105647 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342325 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173200 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144609 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196069 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124774 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46833 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159056 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37306 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84572 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22958 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84641 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105055 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159121 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20041 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23005 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37350 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46871 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135667 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Bathroom tiles: the difficulty of choice and expert recommendations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 91449 views

When choosing tiles for a bathroom, consider its purpose: floor tiles should be durable and non-slip, and wall tiles should be decorative. The type of surface, shape and size of the tile are important for creating a harmonious design.

Bathroom tiles: the difficulty of choice and expert recommendations

Repairing a bathroom or its initial construction always begins with the selection of the best tiles. This is logical, because it is necessary to decide on the design, execution, properties and features of such a room. The best choice is ceramic tiles and porcelain tiles, but these materials have different parameters and properties, and you need to understand all this, reports UNN.

Purpose of the tile

There are two types of tiles, depending on which surface it will be installed on:

1.      Floor tiles. This material should not be slippery, but must withstand heavy loads. The thickness of the tile should be 6-9 mm, and the wear resistance coefficient should be at level 3;

2.      Wall tiles. This material performs a decorative role. The wear resistance class is the first or second. It is easy to cut and simplifies the lining.

Water absorption should not exceed 20%. When buying tiles for the bathroom, it is desirable to choose wall and floor material from the same collection. This way you can achieve harmony and originality in the design.

Surface type

Another important selection parameter. Manufacturers offer different texture options:

1.      Glossy. Smooth tile with a shine that will look bright and generally advantageous. It is noteworthy that this tile is slippery and not suitable for the floor. Water drops will be visible on it, and if the series is dark, then glare may also appear;

2.      Matte. The coating is devoid of gloss, it is not so saturated, which may be a disadvantage in some designs. But it will not require frequent maintenance and is great for the floor;

3.      Embossed. The texture of the tile will allow you to perfectly realize any interior design. The surface can imitate natural wood, stone, metal, pebbles and much more.

In any case, the tile will need constant care, but it is simple – wipe with a cloth and wait until it dries.

Shape and size

Square tile is considered a true classic. It is easy to install and there is a large assortment of different options. Suitable for any style of room. The rectangular shape is distinguished by a variety of design options. It is easy to visually expand the space with it, and the vertical arrangement of the tile seems to raise the ceiling.

Mosaic consists of small elements, an excellent choice for implementing bold design solutions. In small bathrooms, mosaics do not look very good, so the scope and dimensions are important for such tiles. Non-standard forms are represented by rhombuses and polygons, are rarely used, and installation will be expensive.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

