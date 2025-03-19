Bathroom tiles: the difficulty of choice and expert recommendations
Kyiv • UNN
When choosing tiles for a bathroom, consider its purpose: floor tiles should be durable and non-slip, and wall tiles should be decorative. The type of surface, shape and size of the tile are important for creating a harmonious design.
Repairing a bathroom or its initial construction always begins with the selection of the best tiles. This is logical, because it is necessary to decide on the design, execution, properties and features of such a room. The best choice is ceramic tiles and porcelain tiles, but these materials have different parameters and properties, and you need to understand all this, reports UNN.
Purpose of the tile
There are two types of tiles, depending on which surface it will be installed on:
1. Floor tiles. This material should not be slippery, but must withstand heavy loads. The thickness of the tile should be 6-9 mm, and the wear resistance coefficient should be at level 3;
2. Wall tiles. This material performs a decorative role. The wear resistance class is the first or second. It is easy to cut and simplifies the lining.
Water absorption should not exceed 20%. When buying tiles for the bathroom, it is desirable to choose wall and floor material from the same collection. This way you can achieve harmony and originality in the design.
Surface type
Another important selection parameter. Manufacturers offer different texture options:
1. Glossy. Smooth tile with a shine that will look bright and generally advantageous. It is noteworthy that this tile is slippery and not suitable for the floor. Water drops will be visible on it, and if the series is dark, then glare may also appear;
2. Matte. The coating is devoid of gloss, it is not so saturated, which may be a disadvantage in some designs. But it will not require frequent maintenance and is great for the floor;
3. Embossed. The texture of the tile will allow you to perfectly realize any interior design. The surface can imitate natural wood, stone, metal, pebbles and much more.
In any case, the tile will need constant care, but it is simple – wipe with a cloth and wait until it dries.
Shape and size
Square tile is considered a true classic. It is easy to install and there is a large assortment of different options. Suitable for any style of room. The rectangular shape is distinguished by a variety of design options. It is easy to visually expand the space with it, and the vertical arrangement of the tile seems to raise the ceiling.
Mosaic consists of small elements, an excellent choice for implementing bold design solutions. In small bathrooms, mosaics do not look very good, so the scope and dimensions are important for such tiles. Non-standard forms are represented by rhombuses and polygons, are rarely used, and installation will be expensive.