Effective strategies of leaders in 2025: more than 40 CEOs and business owners at the Business Wisdom Summit
Kyiv • UNN
The Business Wisdom Summit will take place in Kyiv on April 11, 2025. Top managers will discuss business transformation, trends of 2025, and strategies for survival and victory.
On April 11, 2025, the Ukrainian business community will gather in Kyiv for the Business Wisdom Summit, organized by the leader of business content, Delo.ua. Top managers of TERWIN, NOVUS, Sense Bank, Kormotech, Starlight Media, and thirty other companies will discuss how Ukrainian business is transforming, what trends will define the market in 2025, and share their own experiences on how to survive, grow, and win, reports UNN.
The summit program includes: 7 panel discussions, offline networking with over 500 professionals, and an awards ceremony for the best managers in Ukraine for their contribution to business development according to "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest".
Learn more: https://bws.delo.ua/
The summit will be held under the slogan "Effective Strategies of Leaders" with key themes:
- Let's Build Ukrainian. How to increase Ukraine's multiplier to reach $1 trillion in GDP?
- Recovery: Investments in the reconstruction of Ukraine. How to create conditions for effective investment attraction, barrier removal, and capital protection?
- Expansion and European integration. How can Ukrainian businesses scale in the face of rising tariffs and a severe labor shortage?
- The price of leadership in a country where a war for independence has been going on for many years. Why do Ukrainian entrepreneurs continue their business in conditions where risks are off the charts?
- Ukrainian arms manufacturers. How to expand sales markets for Ukrainian military equipment and remove export restrictions?
- Business financing in Ukraine. Which method of reducing financial risks works best in the current environment?
Experience will be shared by:
- Ruslan Shostak, President of TERWIN Corporation, co-owner of EVA, VARUS;
- Oleksandr Bohutskyi, CEO of Starlight Media;
- Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;
- Mauro Longobardo, General Director of PJSC "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih";
- Volodymyr Lavrenchuk, Regional Director of NEQSOL HOLDING UKRAINE;
- Serhiy Chernenko, Chairman of the Board of PUMB;
- Vasyl Yatsyshyn, Director of Mass Market Brand Management at Kormotech;
- Yaroslav Filimonov, co-owner and CEO of KVERTUS;
- Mark Petkevych, CEO of the NOVUS supermarket chain;
- Larysa Bondareva, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Raiffeisen Bank;
- Masi Nayyem, founder of the NGO "Pryntsyp" and the law firm "Miller";
- Andriy Semchenko, Director of Corporate Business at IC INGO.
General Partner: TERWINGeneral Information Partner: Starlight Media
Main Partner: Sense Bank
