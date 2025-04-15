SSO "Ranger" carried out a lightning raid: two occupants were eliminated, three were taken prisoner
Kyiv • UNN
SSO "Ranger" soldiers successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers, destroying two soldiers and capturing three. The operation was carried out without losses from the Ukrainian side.
As a result of a quick raid, SSO soldiers discovered five enemy soldiers in the dugout. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Soldiers of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered enemy positions in one of the operational directions. After a quick but thorough planning, the operators advanced to the enemy's positions.
As a result of a quick raid, SSO soldiers destroyed two enemy soldiers, and forced the other three to surrender, thereby saving their lives. Later, the group retreated with the prisoners of war, completing the task without losses.
