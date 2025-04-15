SSO "Ranger" carried out a lightning raid: two occupants were eliminated, three were taken prisoner

As a result of a quick raid, SSO soldiers discovered five enemy soldiers in the dugout. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Soldiers of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered enemy positions in one of the operational directions. After a quick but thorough planning, the operators advanced to the enemy's positions.

As a result of a quick raid, SSO soldiers destroyed two enemy soldiers, and forced the other three to surrender, thereby saving their lives. Later, the group retreated with the prisoners of war, completing the task without losses. - informs the press service of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Let's remind

