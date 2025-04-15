SSO "Ranger" carried out a lightning raid: two occupants were eliminated, three were taken prisoner

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16973 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73428 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39673 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45005 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52077 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93990 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85847 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35473 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60598 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109494 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 73428 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92751 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93990 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85847 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185157 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54639 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30028 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31008 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32246 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34496 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

SSO "Ranger" carried out a lightning raid: two occupants were eliminated, three were taken prisoner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10581 views

SSO "Ranger" soldiers successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers, destroying two soldiers and capturing three. The operation was carried out without losses from the Ukrainian side.

SSO "Ranger" carried out a lightning raid: two occupants were eliminated, three were taken prisoner

As a result of a quick raid, SSO soldiers discovered five enemy soldiers in the dugout. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Soldiers of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered enemy positions in one of the operational directions. After a quick but thorough planning, the operators advanced to the enemy's positions.

As a result of a quick raid, SSO soldiers destroyed two enemy soldiers, and forced the other three to surrender, thereby saving their lives. Later, the group retreated with the prisoners of war, completing the task without losses.

- informs the press service of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Let's remind

The Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of key defense enterprises of the Russian Federation in the Kuban.

Zelensky presents 30 more certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of fallen Heroes25.12.24, 12:13 • 19166 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77