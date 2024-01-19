ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelensky presents 30 more certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of fallen Heroes

Kyiv  •  UNN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has handed over 30 certificates for apartments to servicemen who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and to the families of fallen heroes. This housing is part of the President's initiative to provide housing for servicemen recognized as national heroes and their families.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over another 30 certificates for apartments to members of the Defense Forces who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and to the families of fallen heroes.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

In continuation of the President's initiative to provide housing for the Heroes of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented another 30 certificates for apartments to the servicemen of the Defense Forces who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the families of the fallen Heroes

The ceremony traditionally took place at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.

Image

Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are represented here: Army, Air Force, Special Operations Forces, Airborne Forces, Navy, Territorial Defense Forces, our National Guard, State Border Guard Service and State Emergency Service of Ukraine. All of them are represented by real Heroes and families of Ukrainian Heroes - our people who will always be known as a country of dignity, a country of courage

- Zelensky said. 

The President emphasized that each of the Heroes of Ukraine deserves the highest respect and gratitude from the state and all our people.

Our soldiers, thanks to whom Kyiv survived. Thanks to whom Mariupol could defend itself for a long time. Who destroyed Russian equipment in the east and destroyed the enemy in the south. Who really cared about their comrades in arms exactly as the most worthy warriors should

- He said. 

 19 families of the Heroes who gave their lives defending Ukraine during the full-scale Russian aggression received housing certificates from the President.

Image

Another 11 Heroes of Ukraine received certificates in person.

Thus, Zelensky handed over certificates for apartments to the Heroes of Ukraine from the Armed Forces: Lieutenant Colonel Vitaliy Savych, Junior Sergeant Ihor Levchenko, Major Oleksiy Hrebenshchikov, Senior Lieutenant Kyrylo Agasiyev, Major Andriy Tsarenko, Major Mykola Liubarts, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Shumakov, Colonel Yevhen Shamatalyuk; from the National Guard of Ukraine: Major Vadym Yashchenko, Captain Yevhen Hromadsky, Senior Lieutenant Lev Pashko.

Family members of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine from the Armed Forces of Ukraine also received certificates for apartments: Colonel Serhiy Kotenko, Junior Lieutenant Vadym Blyshchuk, Colonel Oleksandr Hryhoriev, Senior Lieutenant Vitaliy Bondaruk, Soldier Oleksandr Lukianovych, Chief Sergeant Oleksiy Senyuk, Lieutenant Vladyslav Ukrainets, Captain Yegor Seredyuk, Chief Sergeant Volodymyr Dudchenko, Major Pavlo Sbytov, Sergeant Andriy Khanin, Junior Sergeant Svyatoslav Aleksapolsky.

In addition, the relatives of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine from the National Guard: soldier Artem Amelin, major Vadym Zeleniuk, junior sergeant Yevhen Bilash, from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine: colonel Yuriy Yurchyk,  master sergeant Oleksandr Maslak, master sergeant Maksym Stryzhak, and from the State Emergency Service: junior sergeant of the civil protection service Ilya Akhmetgareev received certificates.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising