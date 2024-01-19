On the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine: EU wants to introduce a new package of sanctions against russia

The leaders of the European Union have begun discussing a new package of sanctions against russia, which they want to adopt by February 24, the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

The journalists found out that the new package of sanctions may include further listings and more trade restrictions. In addition, Ukraine's partners will continue to fight Moscow's continued ability to circumvent the bloc's sanctions through third countries and companies in the EU

The publication adds that discussions about sanctions probably began in at a meeting of the bloc's ambassadors, where countries talked about how best to support Kyiv in the long term.

Russia is not starving: Budanov on the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia

At the same time, it is noted that reaching an agreement on a new package of sanctions will be quite difficult, as it took weeks of negotiations to agree on the previous restrictions.

Addendum

Discussions also continue on plans to create a new fund for military support for Ukraine. It is noted that some EU countries want to use it as a way to update the current funding mechanism known as the European Peace Fund.

The European External Action Service proposed to give the fund an annual budget of about 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion), but this failed to reach consensus among member states.

Bloomberg has learned from its own sources that officials will soon present a new document on options to member states.

Financial sanctions against Russian proxies have been tightened: Biden signs executive order

Recall

Turkish banks are massively refusing to work with Russiansamid US President Joe Biden's decree imposing sanctions for cooperation with Russia.