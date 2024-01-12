Russia is not starving: Budanov on the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101383 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112217 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142313 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139195 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172012 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284156 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167262 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48674 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38048 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70819 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40504 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59980 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101383 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284156 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251485 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236580 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261795 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59940 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142307 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107215 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107186 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123269 views
Russia is not starving: Budanov on the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23645 views

Ukrainian intelligence chief Budanov calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, noting that its economy is resilient, contradicting assumptions of a weak economy.

In an interview with Le Monde, Kirill Budanov, the head of the GRU, emphasized that everyone used to think that Russia had a strong army but a weak economy. It turned out to be the opposite. Budanov emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the GUR Telegram channel.

Everyone thought that Moscow had a strong army but a weak economy. It turned out to be the opposite. The army is weak. The economy may be weak, but the country is not starving. At this rate, it can hold out for quite some time. Current Western sanctions are not enough,

- Budanov said.

Details

He emphasized that the main sectors of the Russian economy should be affected: energy, metallurgy and the financial system as a whole.

Recall

Ukraine's GRU chief Budanov claims that Russia had real military successes in 2023, launching missile strikes as an attempt to fabricate a "victorious" narrative.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

