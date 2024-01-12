Russia is not starving: Budanov on the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia

In an interview with Le Monde, Kirill Budanov, the head of the GRU, emphasized that everyone used to think that Russia had a strong army but a weak economy. It turned out to be the opposite. Budanov emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the GUR Telegram channel.

Everyone thought that Moscow had a strong army but a weak economy. It turned out to be the opposite. The army is weak. The economy may be weak, but the country is not starving. At this rate, it can hold out for quite some time. Current Western sanctions are not enough, - Budanov said.

Details

He emphasized that the main sectors of the Russian economy should be affected: energy, metallurgy and the financial system as a whole.

Recall

Ukraine's GRU chief Budanov claims that Russia had real military successes in 2023, launching missile strikes as an attempt to fabricate a "victorious" narrative.