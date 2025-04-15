MHP has started the spring sowing campaign of 2025: more than 70% of the main areas will be allocated for corn, sunflower and soybeans

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17165 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15123 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20290 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29656 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62814 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58901 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33895 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59574 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106738 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166488 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17212 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50821 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62860 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58932 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166507 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22928 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20988 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22634 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24553 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27182 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

MHP has started the spring sowing campaign of 2025: more than 70% of the main areas will be allocated for corn, sunflower and soybeans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2012 views

MHP has started the spring sowing campaign. For the first time, technical hemp will be sown on 200 hectares.

MHP has started the spring sowing campaign of 2025: more than 70% of the main areas will be allocated for corn, sunflower and soybeans

MHP has started the spring sowing campaign of 2025. The structure of sown areas generally remains unchanged: more than 70% of the main areas will be allocated for corn, sunflower and soybeans. A small percentage – for niche crops: mustard, in the cultivation of which MHP already has successful experience, as well as technical hemp, which will be sown for the first time this year on an area of 200 hectares. This is reported by the MHP press service, reports UNN.

"We plan to carry out technological operations efficiently in the shortest possible time, this is our strategic task," says Serhiy Dobrogorsky, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Agribusiness at MHP. "We have preventively implemented a number of measures for the prompt conduct of the sowing campaign. To this end, we made changes in technology, taking into account weather conditions, and updated the fleet of equipment. In particular, we increased the number of harrows for closing moisture, updated the fleet of pre-sowing cultivators - now we can carry out tillage to a depth not lower than the depth of seed embedding. We also purchased a number of tillage equipment," the company said in a statement.

Reference

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies, a manufacturer of high-quality and delicious food products that improve the lives of consumers. It develops more than 15 food brands, including "Nasha Ryaba", "Legko!", "Bashchinsky", RyabChick and others. Together with franchisee partners, the company has opened about 1,300 stores and establishments throughout Ukraine: Döner Market establishments, "Meat Market", "Fresh Food", "Nasha Ryaba" stores.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79