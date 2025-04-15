MHP has started the spring sowing campaign of 2025: more than 70% of the main areas will be allocated for corn, sunflower and soybeans

MHP has started the spring sowing campaign of 2025. The structure of sown areas generally remains unchanged: more than 70% of the main areas will be allocated for corn, sunflower and soybeans. A small percentage – for niche crops: mustard, in the cultivation of which MHP already has successful experience, as well as technical hemp, which will be sown for the first time this year on an area of 200 hectares. This is reported by the MHP press service, reports UNN.

"We plan to carry out technological operations efficiently in the shortest possible time, this is our strategic task," says Serhiy Dobrogorsky, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Agribusiness at MHP. "We have preventively implemented a number of measures for the prompt conduct of the sowing campaign. To this end, we made changes in technology, taking into account weather conditions, and updated the fleet of equipment. In particular, we increased the number of harrows for closing moisture, updated the fleet of pre-sowing cultivators - now we can carry out tillage to a depth not lower than the depth of seed embedding. We also purchased a number of tillage equipment," the company said in a statement.

Reference

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies, a manufacturer of high-quality and delicious food products that improve the lives of consumers. It develops more than 15 food brands, including "Nasha Ryaba", "Legko!", "Bashchinsky", RyabChick and others. Together with franchisee partners, the company has opened about 1,300 stores and establishments throughout Ukraine: Döner Market establishments, "Meat Market", "Fresh Food", "Nasha Ryaba" stores.