Allrise Capital plans to involve a global sports operator in the development of Ukrainian football
Kyiv • UNN
Allrise Capital intends to attract a leading global sports operator for the development of the football industry in Ukraine. The company also aims to open 25 free football schools for girls in Odesa region by 2026.
The American investment company Allrise Capital, which sponsors the Odessa women's football team SeaSters, intends to transform the football industry in Ukraine. To achieve this, it plans to attract one of the leading global sports operators. This was stated in an interview with the publication Ukrainian News by the Chief Operating Officer and partner of Allrise Capital Mykhailo Trubchyk, as reported by UNN.
According to him, the goal of Allrise is to build a new ecosystem for Ukrainian football, for which the help of a large sports operator is necessary. Currently, Allrise is considering European and American companies that have experience in developing football clubs, infrastructure, and commercial sports projects. Such operators are capable of implementing advanced management, marketing, and training processes.
"Attracting such an operator is not charity, but a strategic investment in the sports business. Ukraine has all the prerequisites for success: accessible training, quality infrastructure, and a unique sports culture, especially in Odessa", – emphasized Trubchyk.
At Allrise Capital, they are convinced that despite the war, Ukraine has great potential for the development of football. The country has talented players and a developed sports culture, but there is a need for financial support and quality infrastructure.
"Whoever takes this step first in Ukraine will enter history as a pioneer of a new era of Ukrainian football. In the conditions of war and challenges, this is not only an opportunity but also a great honor", – noted Trubchyk.
It has also become known that by 2026, Allrise Capital plans to open 25 free football schools for girls in the Odessa region.