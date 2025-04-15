Spring sowing campaign 2025: MHP focuses on the use of organic fertilizers

During the 2025 spring sowing campaign, MHP is focusing on the use of organic fertilizers, UNN reports.

Details

Thanks to significant resources for their production, the company annually applies composted fertilizers to 50% of the cultivated area. Moreover, organic fertilizers are delivered even over long distances, and this is economically feasible, MHP explains.

MHP is also almost fully self-sufficient in seeds.

We have 1,200 hectares of seed crops under irrigation and powerful seed plants, so we provide ourselves with 90% of soybean, corn, and wheat seeds, and 70-75% of sunflower seeds. The use of our own seed material significantly reduces the cost of technology - the company says.

MHP is one of the first agricultural companies in Ukraine to start implementing elements of precision farming - since 2014. They continue this course today: they are digitizing fields and digitizing production.

Reference

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technology, a producer of high-quality and delicious food products that improve the lives of consumers. It develops more than 15 food brands, including "Nasha Ryaba", "Legko!", "Bashchinsky", RyabChick and others. Together with franchise partners, the company has opened about 1,300 stores and establishments throughout Ukraine: Döner Market establishments, "Meat Market", "Fresh Food", "Nasha Ryaba" stores.