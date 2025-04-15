$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1966 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18932 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16209 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21274 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30520 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64107 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59975 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34061 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59647 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106896 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Spring sowing campaign 2025: MHP focuses on the use of organic fertilizers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2380 views

MHP focuses on organic fertilizers, applying them to 50% of cultivated areas. The company provides itself with 90% of soybean, corn, wheat seeds, and 70-75% of sunflower seeds.

Spring sowing campaign 2025: MHP focuses on the use of organic fertilizers

During the 2025 spring sowing campaign, MHP is focusing on the use of organic fertilizers, UNN reports.

Details

Thanks to significant resources for their production, the company annually applies composted fertilizers to 50% of the cultivated area. Moreover, organic fertilizers are delivered even over long distances, and this is economically feasible, MHP explains.

MHP is also almost fully self-sufficient in seeds.

We have 1,200 hectares of seed crops under irrigation and powerful seed plants, so we provide ourselves with 90% of soybean, corn, and wheat seeds, and 70-75% of sunflower seeds. The use of our own seed material significantly reduces the cost of technology 

- the company says.

MHP is one of the first agricultural companies in Ukraine to start implementing elements of precision farming - since 2014. They continue this course today: they are digitizing fields and digitizing production.

Reference

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technology, a producer of high-quality and delicious food products that improve the lives of consumers. It develops more than 15 food brands, including "Nasha Ryaba", "Legko!", "Bashchinsky", RyabChick and others. Together with franchise partners, the company has opened about 1,300 stores and establishments throughout Ukraine: Döner Market establishments, "Meat Market", "Fresh Food", "Nasha Ryaba" stores.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09