KSG Agro will build an energy complex in Dnipropetrovsk region, which will include a solar power plant.

In 2025, KSG Agro will build an energy complex in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which will consist of a solar power plant (0.5 MW), an energy storage system (1 MW-hour) and a gas cogeneration unit (0.8 MW), which will be able to fully cover the needs of the pig complex in automatic mode.

It is expected that the energy complex project will be implemented according to the "zero investment" concept proposed by EnergyInvest HUB. This means that KSG Agro will not spend significant own capital on the construction of the solar power plant: the main investments will be taken over by external financial partners. Thanks to this model, the agricultural holding will receive cheaper electrical and thermal energy without the need for capital investments in the project.

The construction of the complex is planned to be completed by the end of 2025, after which it will immediately start operating in automatic mode. An energy storage system with a capacity of 1 MW-hour will ensure the accumulation of surplus solar generation during the day, and a gas unit (0.8 MW) will generate the necessary energy in the evening and at night or will work as a backup. The combined system will be centrally managed through the EMS (Energy Management System), which is also being implemented by EnergyInvest HUB.

The energy complex, built according to this scheme, will provide the enterprise with the necessary margin of safety and predictability. Increasing the level of energy autonomy will help prevent the negative consequences associated with power outages. An important aspect of energy independence is the ability to avoid a significant increase in the cost of electricity, which significantly affects the increase in the cost of agricultural products. The economic effect of the construction of the energy complex will give the agricultural holding the opportunity to reduce the price of consumed electricity by approximately 20% of the market price.

"The difficult situation on the Ukrainian energy market leads not only to interruptions in electricity supply, but also to its rise in price, which significantly affects the increase in the cost of agricultural products. Therefore, for farmers, financing renewable energy sources, in particular solar energy, is very important, - comments Serhiy Kasyanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors. - The construction of an energy complex with a solar power plant provides significant advantages in several business dimensions at once: in energy autonomy, energy efficiency, increased profitability and greening of agricultural production. Add to this the fact that the cost of solar power plants has been decreasing in recent years, and their commissioning leads to minimal interventions in the company's existing power grid. Moreover, such a station allows you to connect more load than is set for the enterprise, which actually stabilizes the voltage of the network".

The construction of an energy complex with a solar power plant for KSG Agro is an important part of the overall corporate strategy focused on ensuring maximum energy autonomy. The agricultural holding began to implement alternative power supply projects in order to reduce the risks associated with Russian missile attacks back in the spring of 2022. Later, about 10 generators with a capacity of 100 to 250 kW each and a total capacity of 1.5 MW were installed in its farms and headquarters. In addition, KSG Agro installed a generator for the local community in the location of the pig complex in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as its water supply provides water for both the residents of the community and the pig farm.