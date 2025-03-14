KSG Agro will build an energy complex in Dnipropetrovsk region, which will include a solar power plant.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16228 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106431 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168419 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106144 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342758 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173385 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144739 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124810 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
KSG Agro will build an energy complex in Dnipropetrovsk region, which will include a solar power plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68229 views

KSG Agro will build an energy complex in Dnipropetrovsk region, which will include a solar power plant.

KSG Agro will build an energy complex in Dnipropetrovsk region, which will include a solar power plant

In 2025, KSG Agro Holding will build an energy complex in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which will include a solar power plant, an energy storage system and a gas cogeneration unit. This was reported by the company's press service.

In 2025, KSG Agro will build an energy complex in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which will consist of a solar power plant (0.5 MW), an energy storage system (1 MW-hour) and a gas cogeneration unit (0.8 MW), which will be able to fully cover the needs of the pig complex in automatic mode.

It is expected that the energy complex project will be implemented according to the "zero investment" concept proposed by EnergyInvest HUB. This means that KSG Agro will not spend significant own capital on the construction of the solar power plant: the main investments will be taken over by external financial partners. Thanks to this model, the agricultural holding will receive cheaper electrical and thermal energy without the need for capital investments in the project.

The construction of the complex is planned to be completed by the end of 2025, after which it will immediately start operating in automatic mode. An energy storage system with a capacity of 1 MW-hour will ensure the accumulation of surplus solar generation during the day, and a gas unit (0.8 MW) will generate the necessary energy in the evening and at night or will work as a backup. The combined system will be centrally managed through the EMS (Energy Management System), which is also being implemented by EnergyInvest HUB.

The energy complex, built according to this scheme, will provide the enterprise with the necessary margin of safety and predictability. Increasing the level of energy autonomy will help prevent the negative consequences associated with power outages. An important aspect of energy independence is the ability to avoid a significant increase in the cost of electricity, which significantly affects the increase in the cost of agricultural products. The economic effect of the construction of the energy complex will give the agricultural holding the opportunity to reduce the price of consumed electricity by approximately 20% of the market price.

"The difficult situation on the Ukrainian energy market leads not only to interruptions in electricity supply, but also to its rise in price, which significantly affects the increase in the cost of agricultural products. Therefore, for farmers, financing renewable energy sources, in particular solar energy, is very important, - comments Serhiy Kasyanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors. - The construction of an energy complex with a solar power plant provides significant advantages in several business dimensions at once: in energy autonomy, energy efficiency, increased profitability and greening of agricultural production. Add to this the fact that the cost of solar power plants has been decreasing in recent years, and their commissioning leads to minimal interventions in the company's existing power grid. Moreover, such a station allows you to connect more load than is set for the enterprise, which actually stabilizes the voltage of the network".

The construction of an energy complex with a solar power plant for KSG Agro is an important part of the overall corporate strategy focused on ensuring maximum energy autonomy. The agricultural holding began to implement alternative power supply projects in order to reduce the risks associated with Russian missile attacks back in the spring of 2022. Later, about 10 generators with a capacity of 100 to 250 kW each and a total capacity of 1.5 MW were installed in its farms and headquarters. In addition, KSG Agro installed a generator for the local community in the location of the pig complex in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as its water supply provides water for both the residents of the community and the pig farm.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

