"MY FEST" on mental health and sexual culture will be held in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN
A new culture of talking about important things: Kyiv will host the first festival on mental health and sexual culture
On March 29 and 30, 2025, Pochayna Event Hall will host MY FEST - the first festival in Ukraine dedicated to mental health, sexual culture and building healthy relationships - topics that have become particularly relevant in times of war. Lectures, discussions, practical exercises on critical topics will be conducted by leading experts and influencers: Yulia Yarmolenko, Petro Chornomorets, Oleksandr Naumchuk, Masha Yefrosinina, Igor Donskikh, Rusya Danilkina and others.
Today we face many challenges: emotional burnout, anxiety, disruption of social connections, difficulties in relationships. MY FEST is a unique opportunity to understand your needs, boundaries and desires, learn about sexual culture, learn how to create healthy relationships and cope with comprehensive pressure. This is taking care of your mental health in an interactive format and a tool to combat the lack of sexual education and a healthy culture of building romantic and partner relationships in Ukraine.
Main topics of MY FEST:
- psychological support during the war. Stress, anxiety and loss;
- how to form a new sexual culture;
- love for oneself and corporality: understanding and acceptance of the body;
- relationships with partners: responsible intimacy and sex during the war. Long-distance relationships;
- relationships with loved ones: building an open dialogue between parents and children. How to talk about sex with children;
- accepting yourself with injuries and wounds - the experience of veterans;
- where to get the motivation to live;
The festival will bring together for the first time those who want to know and understand themselves better for a harmonious and comfortable life and are ready to speak frankly about important things. After each speech or public talk, there will be an opportunity to ask the speaker a question. MY FEST will create a space where everyone can find their foothold for development and change. The festival will not give ready-made answers, but will offer different perspectives on complex issues, practical tools to improve the quality of life and stimulate the search for solutions to problems.
The war has sharpened the understanding of the value of the moment. Don't put life off until later! Every day — is an opportunity for happiness, development, and building quality relationships — even in times of crisis.
The festival program includes:
- intensive immersion in the topics of relationships, sexuality and mental health;
- a safe space to discuss taboo topics;
- leading experts in psychology and sexology;
- lectures, practical workshops, discussions and public talks;
- master classes and presentations;
- market and recreation area;
- charitable initiatives.
Among the speakers of the festival:
- Masha Yefrosinina, public figure
- Igor Donskikh, influencer
- Oleksandr Naumchuk, urologist
- Yulia Yarmolenko, sex educator
- Petro Chornomorets, neurobiologist
- Rusya Danilkina, veteran and influencer
- Specialists in reproductive medicine: Yulia Lapuzina, Alla Lazarevich, Larysa Teplyuk, Alla Baranenko
- Natalia Miroshnichenko, psychologist.
Today, it is especially important to create a sense of stability in your own space - from personal boundaries to healthy habits, to improve mental health. Psychological literacy is the foundation of a quality life.
What you will get at MY FEST:
- Deeper understanding of yourself. You will identify your own needs, learn to manage emotions and build healthy relationships.
- Community and new acquaintances. You will find people who share your values.
- Inspiration for change. You will get motivation and impetus for personal development.
- Insights into sexual culture. You will gain expert knowledge about your own body and desires.
- Practical tools for inner balance. You will master techniques for overcoming stress, anxiety and emotional burnout.
- A new level of openness in communication. You will understand how to build an open dialogue in a couple, family and society.
Especially for the festival, the chefs of Pochayna event catering are developing a unique menu inspired by the theme of sensuality and pleasure.
Organizers: Pochayna Event Hall, Gorodok Gallery Shopping Center and ASAP agency
Media partners: UNN, WoMo, Depo, Evening Kyiv, Hromadske Radio, Ty Kyiv, 44.ua
More information - on the website https://miyfest.com/ and on social networks:
https://www.instagram.com/miyfest
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573178752787
WHERE: Pochayna Event Hall, 23 Stepan Bandera Avenue, Kyiv
WHEN: March 29-30 12:00 - 19:00
TICKETS: https://miyfest.com/#buy-ticket