"MY FEST" on mental health and sexual culture will be held in Kyiv

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106880 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173634 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144910 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124884 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108162 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38688 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86391 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24218 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12090 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21095 views
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160385 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21107 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24229 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38699 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47320 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135884 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"MY FEST" on mental health and sexual culture will be held in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22537 views

A new culture of talking about important things: Kyiv will host the first festival on mental health and sexual culture

"MY FEST" on mental health and sexual culture will be held in Kyiv

On March 29 and 30, 2025, Pochayna Event Hall will host MY FEST - the first festival in Ukraine dedicated to mental health, sexual culture and building healthy relationships - topics that have become particularly relevant in times of war. Lectures, discussions, practical exercises on critical topics will be conducted by leading experts and influencers: Yulia Yarmolenko, Petro Chornomorets, Oleksandr Naumchuk, Masha Yefrosinina, Igor Donskikh, Rusya Danilkina and others.

Today we face many challenges: emotional burnout, anxiety, disruption of social connections, difficulties in relationships. MY FEST is a unique opportunity to understand your needs, boundaries and desires, learn about sexual culture, learn how to create healthy relationships and cope with comprehensive pressure. This is taking care of your mental health in an interactive format and a tool to combat the lack of sexual education and a healthy culture of building romantic and partner relationships in Ukraine.

Main topics of MY FEST:

  • psychological support during the war. Stress, anxiety and loss;
    • how to form a new sexual culture;
      • love for oneself and corporality: understanding and acceptance of the body;
        • relationships with partners: responsible intimacy and sex during the war. Long-distance relationships;
          • relationships with loved ones: building an open dialogue between parents and children. How to talk about sex with children;
            • accepting yourself with injuries and wounds - the experience of veterans;
              • where to get the motivation to live;

                The festival will bring together for the first time those who want to know and understand themselves better for a harmonious and comfortable life and are ready to speak frankly about important things. After each speech or public talk, there will be an opportunity to ask the speaker a question. MY FEST will create a space where everyone can find their foothold for development and change. The festival will not give ready-made answers, but will offer different perspectives on complex issues, practical tools to improve the quality of life and stimulate the search for solutions to problems.

                The war has sharpened the understanding of the value of the moment. Don't put life off until later! Every day is an opportunity for happiness, development, and building quality relationships even in times of crisis.

                The festival program includes:

                • intensive immersion in the topics of relationships, sexuality and mental health;
                  • a safe space to discuss taboo topics;
                    • leading experts in psychology and sexology;
                      • lectures, practical workshops, discussions and public talks;
                        • master classes and presentations;
                          • market and recreation area;
                            • charitable initiatives.

                              Among the speakers of the festival:

                              • Masha Yefrosinina, public figure
                                • Igor Donskikh, influencer
                                  • Oleksandr Naumchuk, urologist
                                    • Yulia Yarmolenko, sex educator
                                      • Petro Chornomorets, neurobiologist
                                        • Rusya Danilkina, veteran and influencer
                                          • Specialists in reproductive medicine: Yulia Lapuzina, Alla Lazarevich, Larysa Teplyuk, Alla Baranenko
                                            • Natalia Miroshnichenko, psychologist.

                                              Today, it is especially important to create a sense of stability in your own space - from personal boundaries to healthy habits, to improve mental health. Psychological literacy is the foundation of a quality life.

                                              What you will get at MY FEST:

                                              • Deeper understanding of yourself. You will identify your own needs, learn to manage emotions and build healthy relationships.
                                                • Community and new acquaintances. You will find people who share your values.
                                                  • Inspiration for change. You will get motivation and impetus for personal development.
                                                    • Insights into sexual culture. You will gain expert knowledge about your own body and desires.
                                                      • Practical tools for inner balance. You will master techniques for overcoming stress, anxiety and emotional burnout.
                                                        • A new level of openness in communication. You will understand how to build an open dialogue in a couple, family and society.

                                                          Especially for the festival, the chefs of Pochayna event catering are developing a unique menu inspired by the theme of sensuality and pleasure.

                                                          Organizers: Pochayna Event Hall, Gorodok Gallery Shopping Center and ASAP agency 

                                                          Media partners: UNN, WoMo, Depo, Evening Kyiv, Hromadske Radio, Ty Kyiv, 44.ua

                                                          More information - on the website https://miyfest.com/ and on social networks:

                                                          https://www.instagram.com/miyfest

                                                          https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573178752787

                                                          WHERE: Pochayna Event Hall, 23 Stepan Bandera Avenue, Kyiv 

                                                          WHEN: March 29-30 12:00 - 19:00

                                                          TICKETS: https://miyfest.com/#buy-ticket

                                                          Lilia Podolyak

                                                          Lilia Podolyak

