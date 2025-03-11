iPhone 16e: budget smartphone from Apple with new options
Kyiv • UNN
Apple presented the new iPhone 16e with A18 chip, 48 MP camera, and artificial intelligence features. The model has increased battery life and has become a potential replacement for the iPhone SE line.
On February 19, 2025, Apple presented its latest product — the new iPhone 16e. It immediately attracted attention, just like all the brand's products, reports UNN.
Fans of new products and supporters of the company would like to see high specifications from the new model that combine with an affordable price — something like a replacement for the budget iPhone SE, which is already quite outdated and not very relevant.
Did the model meet the expectations of Apple fans? Let's find out in this article.
What to pay attention to in the iPhone 16e.
The model is a combined version of its predecessors, featuring quite good specifications and an optimal price. Let's look at its strengths and weaknesses:
- Screen and overall appearance. The display, which has a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels, conveys brightness and color depth well. The design is similar to the iPhone 14 with a glass back panel and aluminum body. The visually noticeable differences are a single rear camera and an Action Button instead of the sound adjustment slider. In the new model, the manufacturer added an object recognition feature using artificial intelligence. To use it, you need to point the camera at the desired object, and the AI will provide you with information about it.
- Speed and memory. The iPhone 16e is equipped with an A18 chip based on a 4-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine. This allows for an 80% increase in performance compared to the iPhone 11. The speed of AI query processing has increased sixfold. Apple has completely abandoned the small memory capacity of 64 GB, so the new phone's minimum memory is 128 GB, with models also available in 256 and 512 GB.
- Camera. Unlike the iPhone 16, which has two cameras, the new model has one. Despite this, the manufacturer promises no worse shooting quality thanks to the 48-megapixel Fusion sensor. The resolution settings can be changed from 24 to 48 MP for sharper photos. The front camera has a resolution of 12 MP, allowing for 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.
- Battery. The A18 chip and C1 modem allow the battery to last 12 hours longer than in the SE series and 4 hours longer than in the iPhone 16, giving it additional advantages. However, the charger is less powerful (20W compared to 25W). The wireless charging has a first-generation Qi standard with a power of 7.5W, which is quite sufficient for this model.
Overall, the capabilities of the new iPhone 16e are quite interesting and good.
All variants of the series are available at the STOREinUa store. The price of the new gadget primarily depends on the memory capacity. The iPhone 16e can be fully considered as a standalone phone model with an optimal set of features.
Conclusion
If you are looking for a phone with a quality camera and optimal features, the new iPhone 16e could be a very good option. Its advantages over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 include the modern A18 processor and improved AI tools that provide extensive capabilities for generating texts, images, and video editing. The model is definitely worth attention and has a quite attractive price.
You can check prices and iPhone lines at the STOREinUa store.