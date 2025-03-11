iPhone 16e: budget smartphone from Apple with new options

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17303 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108373 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169647 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106853 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343353 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173624 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144904 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196143 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124881 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108161 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38640 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86318 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24185 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12063 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21060 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17303 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86379 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108373 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169647 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160374 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21089 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24212 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38682 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47320 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135884 views
iPhone 16e: budget smartphone from Apple with new options

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20167 views

Apple presented the new iPhone 16e with A18 chip, 48 MP camera, and artificial intelligence features. The model has increased battery life and has become a potential replacement for the iPhone SE line.

iPhone 16e: budget smartphone from Apple with new options

On February 19, 2025, Apple presented its latest product — the new iPhone 16e. It immediately attracted attention, just like all the brand's products, reports UNN.

Fans of new products and supporters of the company would like to see high specifications from the new model that combine with an affordable price — something like a replacement for the budget iPhone SE, which is already quite outdated and not very relevant. 

Did the model meet the expectations of Apple fans? Let's find out in this article.

What to pay attention to in the iPhone 16e.

The model is a combined version of its predecessors, featuring quite good specifications and an optimal price. Let's look at its strengths and weaknesses:

  1. Screen and overall appearance. The display, which has a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels, conveys brightness and color depth well. The design is similar to the iPhone 14 with a glass back panel and aluminum body. The visually noticeable differences are a single rear camera and an Action Button instead of the sound adjustment slider. In the new model, the manufacturer added an object recognition feature using artificial intelligence. To use it, you need to point the camera at the desired object, and the AI will provide you with information about it. 
    1. Speed and memory. The iPhone 16e is equipped with an A18 chip based on a 4-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine. This allows for an 80% increase in performance compared to the iPhone 11. The speed of AI query processing has increased sixfold. Apple has completely abandoned the small memory capacity of 64 GB, so the new phone's minimum memory is 128 GB, with models also available in 256 and 512 GB. 
      1. Camera. Unlike the iPhone 16, which has two cameras, the new model has one. Despite this, the manufacturer promises no worse shooting quality thanks to the 48-megapixel Fusion sensor. The resolution settings can be changed from 24 to 48 MP for sharper photos. The front camera has a resolution of 12 MP, allowing for 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.
        1. Battery. The A18 chip and C1 modem allow the battery to last 12 hours longer than in the SE series and 4 hours longer than in the iPhone 16, giving it additional advantages. However, the charger is less powerful (20W compared to 25W). The wireless charging has a first-generation Qi standard with a power of 7.5W, which is quite sufficient for this model.

          Overall, the capabilities of the new iPhone 16e are quite interesting and good. 

          All variants of the series are available at the STOREinUa store. The price of the new gadget primarily depends on the memory capacity. The iPhone 16e can be fully considered as a standalone phone model with an optimal set of features.

          Conclusion

          If you are looking for a phone with a quality camera and optimal features, the new iPhone 16e could be a very good option. Its advantages over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 include the modern A18 processor and improved AI tools that provide extensive capabilities for generating texts, images, and video editing. The model is definitely worth attention and has a quite attractive price.

          You can check prices and iPhone lines at the STOREinUa store.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

