AGRO UKRAINE SUMMIT 2025: How and when will the international summit for agricultural sector specialists take place?
Agro Ukraine Summit will take place on June 6, 2025 in Kyiv. The summit will bring together producers, processors, logistics operators and traders to discuss the development of the agricultural sector.
June 6, 2025 will host the Agro Ukraine Summit – a large international agricultural event that will bring together all key stakeholders in the agricultural and food sectors of Ukraine.
The task of the summit: to identify current challenges and opportunities for the development of the agricultural sector, to discuss ways of integration into the EU and to form a vision of the agro-food future of Ukraine.
Location: Kyiv, Park road 16a, Parkovy KVC
For whom the event is: producers of crop and livestock products, elevators, processors of agricultural products, logisticians, traders and all companies that provide the relevant industries with equipment, technologies and services.
Number of participants: 2500+
The summit will include:
- 6 conferences:
- "Agro Ukraine Summit"
- "Profitable Agriculture"
- "Agricultural processing and storage"
- "Effective Animal Husbandry and Poultry"
- "Agro-energy and agro-energy security"
- "Agro-digitalization and robotization"
- Speeches by industry experts with cases of effective agribusiness, government officials and the expert community;
- Exhibition of technological solutions and equipment from leading manufacturers (100+ stands);
- Live music, lounge area;
- Coffee breaks, buffets.
Learn more on the official website: https://agro-ukraine-summit.com
For partnership and participation in the exhibition, please contact the organizers at:
+38 096 899 4272 | +38 067 243 3803 | [email protected]