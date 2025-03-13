GreenDay: three new flavors that confirm the global trend
GreenDay: three new taste stories created for real moments.
There are drinks that are simply drunk. And there are those that create an atmosphere. This is exactly what three new flavors of the classic GreenDay series have become: Lemon, Hot Spices and Green Tea. Each of them is not just vodka, but a special character, its own mood and an occasion to get together with loved ones, enjoy the moment and make it even brighter.
GreenDay Lemon: lightness that fills with joy
What could be better than a refreshing lemon flavor that gives a feeling of lightness and relaxed pleasure? GreenDay Lemon is a citrus classic, but in a renewed interpretation. There are no harsh notes or excessive sweetness here – only a delicate aroma, a mild taste and the same feeling of freshness that makes every sip a real pleasure.
This taste is ideal for long conversations in company – it is drunk easily, neat or in cocktails. An evening on the terrace, laughing friends, and GreenDay Lemon in your glasses – this is what the true lightness of the moment looks like.
Why are lemon flavors always in the spotlight at international exhibitions?
- This is a classic that never goes out of style.
- It goes well with various mixes.
- It is loved by both connoisseurs of pure vodka and those who are looking for a softer option.
GreenDay Hot Spices: the one that ignites the fire inside
There are drinks that not only warm you up – they awaken energy, add passion and fire. GreenDay Hot Spices is exactly that kind of drink. We took the classic pepper vodka flavor, but made it even more perfect by infusing it with green jalapeño pepper.
It unfolds gradually: first softness, then a slight heat, and then a pleasant warmth that envelops you from the inside. It is served in good company, with delicious dishes, when you want a little spicy emotions and real drive.
This is not just vodka – it's a return to the real pepper classic that is so loved!
Why is the whole world talking about pepper drinks?
- They add emotion and drive.
- Pepper vodka goes well with dishes.
- This is not just alcohol, but a real experience for connoisseurs.
GreenDay Green Tea: a vodka that is drunk in a special way
Sometimes you want something new, unusual, but at the same time familiar. GreenDay Green Tea is the same case. We have created a drink based on real Chinese green tea, but left its taste so light and natural that it is perceived as classic white vodka.
It does not have harsh tea notes, only a delicate hint of grassy freshness that makes the taste softer and more pleasant. It is drunk easily, leaves a pleasant aftertaste and seems to hint: "Why not continue this evening?".
In winter, it will warm you up, in summer – refresh you, and most importantly – give you a new experience for true connoisseurs of quality alcohol.
Why doesn't this trend leave the stands of international exhibitions?
- Natural ingredients attract consumers' attention.
- Tea flavors create a feeling of lightness and sophistication.
- This is a great option for those who are looking for a balance between classics and innovations.
Three new flavors – one lifestyle
"GreenDay Lemon, Hot SpicesandGreen Tea are not just new products. This is a new level of taste, new emotions and an opportunity to experience familiar moments in a different way," says the founder of AV TD, which owns the brand Chertok F.B.
They are already available in a convenient format of 0.5 l – so it's time to find your favorite!
GreenDay – for moments that stay with you forever.