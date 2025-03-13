Fast, simple, profitable: increased deposit rates at PUMB
Kyiv • UNN
PUMB has launched a promotional deposit "Profitable PLUS" in hryvnia. The minimum deposit amount is UAH 500, and you can apply until May 30, 2025.
FUMB is a reliable bank that continues to create attractive conditions for preserving and increasing clients' funds. For those who value the reliability and high yield of their savings, the bank has launched a promotional deposit "Profitable PLUS" in hryvnia. This is a great opportunity to receive increased interest without risks and long terms.
Advantages of the "Profitable PLUS" deposit
High rate in hryvnias:
● 14% per annum – for 3 months;
● 15% per annum – for 6 months.
Minimum deposit amount – from UAH 500
Main parameters:
● the deposit applies to "new funds";
● without the possibility of replenishment;
● without early withdrawal or termination of the agreement;
● without automatic renewal;
● interest payment monthly.
Easy registration – quickly and easily in the FUMB mobile application
"New funds" – this is the difference between the amount of the client's own funds in the hryvnia account at the time of opening the "Profitable PLUS" deposit and the amount of such balances as of January 31, 2025. This is the amount that the client cannot place on the promotional deposit "Profitable PLUS". The amount of "new funds" is calculated automatically in the bank's application when opening a deposit.
Promotion period:
You can apply for a deposit from 03.03.2025 to 20:00 on May 30, 2025. To take advantage of the offer, you need to update the mobileapplication of the bank to the latest version.
The promotion is valid throughout Ukraine, except for temporarily occupied territories.
Learn more about the terms of the promotional deposit on the website of the bank.
Save and earn more with FUMB!