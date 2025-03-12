PRNext-2025: The main PR event of the year will take place on April 3 in Kyiv
How to work with reputation in a changing world? Exclusive answer - at the PRNext-2025 forum
This time, the main and most anticipated PR event of the year - International Forum PRNext 2025 will take place on April 3 in Kyiv, where top industry experts will gather to share fresh insights, non-trivial cases and current anti-crisis strategies.
The motto of the International Forum is Nurturing trust.
Head of the PRNext Organizing Committee Olena Derevianko, Vice President of the Ukrainian PR League and co-founder of PR-Service Agency commented on the logic of forming this year's program: "The modern world is full of a huge number of diverse stressors that affect socio-political and economic processes. What seemed unshakable or, at least, established and understandable, is shattered before our eyes in a matter of hours. But the formation of a targeted reputation is a continuous process that must take place in any weather. Therefore, at PRNext 2025 we will discuss the current basic framework of reputation management both methodologically and through cases that illustrate it".
The following topical issues are on the agenda:
- How to manage reputation in conditions of total uncertainty?
- What can business do for veterans?
- How to restore trust after reputation crisis?
- How to safely cooperate with influencersv?
- Advocacy strategies for business
- Rebranding in times of change
- How to work together on international image of Ukraine?
- And even humor in corporate communications!
In addition to speeches and professional discussions within the framework of PRNext-2025, the 10th anniversary award ceremony of the winners of the National Rating "Reputation ACTIVists" will take place.
Reference: The International PRNext Forum has been held since 2002 (until 2023 it was called the International PR Festival). The forum annually brings together more than 300 Ukrainian PR professionals, company executives and representatives of related industries. PRNext is a non-profit event that exists thanks to the support of the community and is thematically focused on highlighting issues of effective reputation management in business and the development of the institution of reputation in society.
