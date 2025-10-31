Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia

During the night shelling by Russian troops on October 31, railway facilities and rolling stock of Ukrzaliznytsia in Kharkiv and Sumy regions were damaged, which caused changes in the train schedule, the company reported, writes UNN.

Details

Another difficult night for railway workers. The enemy attacked railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions – the message says.

In Sumy, the passenger depot was hit: "Other administrative buildings of the company, as well as rolling stock, were damaged and destroyed. Replacement cars were promptly provided for the transportation of passengers on train No. 779/780 Sumy – Kyiv. The train departed on schedule."

The railway infrastructure near Lozova was also damaged: "Train No. 228/227 Husarivka – Ivano-Frankivsk is following a changed route. We are doing everything possible to minimize its delay from the schedule."

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that it continues to work on restoring damaged facilities and ensuring uninterrupted train movement despite enemy attacks.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured – all employees promptly moved to shelters – Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

