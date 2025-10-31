Russians launched over 670 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: 3 killed and 29 wounded - OVA

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing three people and injuring 29 others, said the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Three people were killed and twenty-nine were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts – Fedorov noted.

According to him, the occupiers launched 9 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, 4 air attacks on Prymorske, Orikhiv, Novouspenivka, and Zaliznychne, and over 410 drones attacked a number of settlements. In addition, 7 MLRS shellings and 243 artillery strikes hit the region.

Fedorov added that 191 reports of damage to housing, infrastructure facilities, and cars were received.

