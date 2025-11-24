$42.270.11
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 2442 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 3926 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 4062 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 4058 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 7770 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 10418 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 10156 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 8618 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 33530 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
235 thousand UAH in bribes and "black" accounting: a corruption network exposed in the State Labor Service unit in Prykarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, prosecutors exposed a corruption scheme in a unit of the State Labor Service, where officials received at least 235 thousand hryvnias in bribes. Four suspects, including heads of the department, have already been notified of suspicion.

235 thousand UAH in bribes and "black" accounting: a corruption network exposed in the State Labor Service unit in Prykarpattia

Prosecutors have exposed a corruption scheme in a unit of the State Labor Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, where officials received at least 235,000 hryvnias in bribes for fictitious services and concealing violations. Four individuals have already been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a complex of investigative (search) actions was carried out regarding systematic extortion and receipt of undue benefits by officials of the South-Western Interregional Department of the State Labor Service.

- the message says.

As a result of the investigative actions, 4 individuals were notified of suspicion, namely:

  • head of the State Labor Service department;
    • head and deputy head of the Inspection Activity Department of the South-Western Interregional Department of the State Labor Service;
      • director of one of the enterprises in Ivano-Frankivsk.

        Their actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 369, Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

        According to the investigation, officials, together with intermediaries, systematically received funds from enterprises for: 

        • fictitious occupational safety training and issuance of certificates;
          • non-detection of violations during inspections and investigation of accidents;
            • preparation of permits for high-risk work.

              Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of undue benefits totaling 235,000 hryvnias. In addition, during searches, "black" accounting records for hundreds of thousands of hryvnias were seized.

              At the request of the prosecutor, the Ivano-Frankivsk City Court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspects in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.

              Olga Rozgon

              SocietyCrimes and emergencies
              Prosecutor General of Ukraine
              Ukraine
              Ivano-Frankivsk