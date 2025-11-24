235 thousand UAH in bribes and "black" accounting: a corruption network exposed in the State Labor Service unit in Prykarpattia

Prosecutors have exposed a corruption scheme in a unit of the State Labor Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, where officials received at least 235,000 hryvnias in bribes for fictitious services and concealing violations. Four individuals have already been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a complex of investigative (search) actions was carried out regarding systematic extortion and receipt of undue benefits by officials of the South-Western Interregional Department of the State Labor Service. - the message says.

As a result of the investigative actions, 4 individuals were notified of suspicion, namely:

head of the State Labor Service department;

head and deputy head of the Inspection Activity Department of the South-Western Interregional Department of the State Labor Service;

director of one of the enterprises in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Their actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 369, Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, officials, together with intermediaries, systematically received funds from enterprises for:

fictitious occupational safety training and issuance of certificates;

non-detection of violations during inspections and investigation of accidents;

preparation of permits for high-risk work.

Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of undue benefits totaling 235,000 hryvnias. In addition, during searches, "black" accounting records for hundreds of thousands of hryvnias were seized.

At the request of the prosecutor, the Ivano-Frankivsk City Court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspects in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.

