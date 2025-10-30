Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of enemy strikes on energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, power supply problems arose. The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk warned of possible power outages, and Ukrzaliznytsia reported train delays in Mykolaiv region.
Details
Thus, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, warned of possible power outages in the city.
The country's energy infrastructure is under attack!
Meanwhile, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that as a result of enemy shelling, a power outage occurred in Mykolaiv region.
Reserve locomotives have already been deployed, passenger trains in the region will run with delays
This applies to flights:
- 127 Zaporizhzhia-Lviv;
- 128 Lviv-Zaporizhzhia;
- 51 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia;
- 7 Kharkiv-Odesa;
- 53 Dnipro-Odesa.
Recall
On October 27, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity as a result of attacks by Russian troops.
