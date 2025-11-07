Large-scale fire in Ivano-Frankivsk region near Bukovel: 70 people evacuated

A large-scale fire broke out in a hotel building in the village of Polyanytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, and about 70 people have been evacuated from the building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Around 3:00 PM, the roof of the hotel complex caught fire. The fire quickly spread over a significant area of the roof. Hotel staff promptly organized the evacuation of visitors and personnel before the arrival of rescuers.

Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Firefighters continue to extinguish the blaze.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured. The causes of the fire are being investigated by specialists.

Recall

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a charging station exploded in an office building, causing a fire over an area of 20 m². Two people were injured, 40 were evacuated, and the fire was extinguished.