Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages

Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were subjected to a massive Russian attack today, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure, 5 people were reported injured in Vinnytsia region, including a child, in Ladyzhyn there are interruptions with electricity, water and heat, local authorities reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

"At dawn, the enemy launched a massive attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia. Air defense forces were working. At this time, there have been no reports of casualties. Currently, two households are known to have sustained minor damage," said Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, on social media.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv added on social media that "everything is calm in the community. There is no damage. Water supply and heating are uninterrupted. As for electricity, hourly outages are possible."

Vinnytsia region

"Vinnytsia region today came under a massive enemy attack. As a result of the hits, there is damage to civilian and critical infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles. Unfortunately, we have casualties among the civilian population - 4 adults with mild to moderate injuries and 1 child aged 7, who is in serious condition," said Natalia Zabolotna, first deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, on social media.

According to her, fires are currently being extinguished.

"We are gradually restoring electricity supply in the region," Zabolotna said.

In Ladyzhyn, city council secretary Oleksandr Kolomiiets reported interruptions with heat, electricity, and water after the Russian attack.

"The TEB commission was held. All relevant services received instructions to take measures to eliminate the consequences of the emergency in the city. The launch of inter-building water supply columns is being ensured, the delivery of technical water is being organized; an alternative heating system is being prepared for launch," Kolomiiets noted on social media.

"We expect the power supply to be restored after the all-clear," he added.

According to him, "kindergartens will not be working today" in the city.

Recall

Russian occupiers attacked TPP in various regions of Ukraine on October 30, as reported by the energy company DTEK.