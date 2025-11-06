Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SES
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion of a charging station occurred in an office building in Ivano-Frankivsk, causing a fire over an area of 20 m². Two people were injured, 40 were evacuated, and the fire was extinguished.
On Thursday, November 6, an explosion occurred in one of the office premises in Ivano-Frankivsk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk region.
Details
The incident occurred at 13:14 in an office on the third floor of a three-story building on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street. Rescuers were dispatched to the scene. They found that as a result of the explosion of a charging station in the office, a fire broke out over an area of about 20 m².
According to preliminary data, two people were injured, and one person was rescued by rescuers. 40 people were evacuated from the building where the explosion occurred.
At 13:28, the fire was localized, and at 13:32, it was completely extinguished. 25 rescuers and 6 special vehicles were involved in extinguishing the fire.
