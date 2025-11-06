Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SES

ukenru
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 13959 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 14956 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 15888 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38214 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 32149 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 35861 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49393 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38597 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32384 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20322 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences09:24 AM • 13000 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds09:36 AM • 11238 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20373 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18016 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
02:11 PM • 9498 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 10365 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18140 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20504 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38202 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20421 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 23654 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 25615 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 42235 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 46418 views
Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2048 views

An explosion of a charging station occurred in an office building in Ivano-Frankivsk, causing a fire over an area of 20 m². Two people were injured, 40 were evacuated, and the fire was extinguished.

Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SES

On Thursday, November 6, an explosion occurred in one of the office premises in Ivano-Frankivsk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Details

The incident occurred at 13:14 in an office on the third floor of a three-story building on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street. Rescuers were dispatched to the scene. They found that as a result of the explosion of a charging station in the office, a fire broke out over an area of about 20 m².

According to preliminary data, two people were injured, and one person was rescued by rescuers. 40 people were evacuated from the building where the explosion occurred.

At 13:28, the fire was localized, and at 13:32, it was completely extinguished. 25 rescuers and 6 special vehicles were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Kyiv, a 39-year-old man, while intoxicated, threw an airsoft grenade in a shopping mall. The grenade detonated, but there were no casualties; the man was detained.

Yevhen Ustimenko

