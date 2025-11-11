$41.960.02
Apartment prices in Ukraine: where the increase reaches almost 25% per year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

OLX Real Estate analyzed the annual dynamics of median apartment prices in major cities of Ukraine. The largest increase was recorded in Kharkiv, where two-room apartments rose in price by 24%.

Apartment prices in Ukraine: where the increase reaches almost 25% per year

OLX Real Estate analyzed how median apartment purchase prices in large Ukrainian cities have changed over the year. This was reported by the press service of OLX Real Estate, according to UNN.

One-room apartments

In the one-room apartment segment, the largest increase was recorded in Odesa - the median price rose by 22% to UAH 1.7 million.

In Kharkiv, the cost of one-room housing increased by 16% to UAH 866 thousand.

In Dnipro - by 5% to UAH 1.1 million.

The most expensive one-room apartments are in Kyiv and Lviv. In the capital, the median price is UAH 3.2 million (+13%), in Lviv - UAH 2.3 million (+10%).

Two-room apartments

Among two-room apartments, the largest increase was again recorded in Kharkiv: +24% to UAH 1.4 million.

In Dnipro, the price increased the least: +3% to UAH 1.5 million.

In Odesa, two-room housing increased in price by 18% to UAH 2.3 million.

In Kyiv, the median cost of two-room apartments increased by 11% to UAH 4.8 million.

In Lviv: by 14% to UAH 3.1 million.

Three-room apartments

In the category of three-room apartments, the largest price increase was in Kharkiv: +22% to UAH 1.8 million, which is also the lowest price among cities.

In Dnipro, the cost increased by 12% to UAH 2.1 million.

In Lviv, prices rose by 12% to UAH 3.9 million, and in Odesa: by 17% to UAH 2.9 million.

The most expensive three-room housing is in Kyiv: UAH 7.1 million, which is 14% more than in October 2024.

Additionally

31% of Ukrainians plan to purchase real estate this year, mostly apartments up to $50,000. War, high prices, and economic uncertainty remain the main obstacles to buying a home.

Alla Kiosak

Economy Real Estate
