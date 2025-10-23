On October 23, 2025, Hungary will mark the 69th anniversary of the suppression of the revolution by Soviet troops. The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), who was born in Uzhhorod and is of Hungarian descent, addressed the people of his "historical homeland" with a speech about the past and present, reports UNN.

Details

Brovdi delivered his address in both Ukrainian and Hungarian. He noted that 69 years ago, the historical homeland of his father, Yosyp Brovdi, "bravely told the red dictatorship 'Ruszkik haza!'", which translates from Hungarian as "Russians, get out!".

The occupier with the "Russian world" was drawn into Hungary with a contingent, moving tanks and infantry through Transcarpathian Mukachevo-Berehove to the border and deeper. And blood flowed - Brovdi noted.

He also published photos on Telegram of the streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest during the battles of late October-early November 1956.

Everywhere - on damaged Soviet equipment, windows and walls of houses, shop windows - there were the same inscriptions in Hungarian and Russian with calls for Soviet troops to go home.

At the same time, the current Hungarian government, led by Viktor Orbán, lives by a distorted interpretation of those events, Brovdi writes.

He did not feel the physical pain of his ancestors or has already forgotten it; a universal idiom "Hungary above all" is sold to descendants, while bloody money and power are intoxicating their minds - the message says.

Brovdi concluded his address with the words "And beyond the Tisza, Madyar will finally appear, for all Madyars, Madyar."

Also in his address, the Commander of the USF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quoted lines from the patriotic poem by the famous Hungarian poet Sándor Petőfi (1823 – 1849) "National Song" or "Rise, Magyar, to the call of the homeland!".

This poem was dedicated to the events of the 1848 revolution: then Hungary gained independence, but later suffered defeat from two empires - Russian and Austrian.

Context

The 1956 Hungarian Revolution took place in late October-early November. The reason was the population's dissatisfaction with the policies of the ruling pro-communist Hungarian Working People's Party, within which there was a struggle for power.

After Imre Nagy, one of the leaders of this party, became prime minister, reforms began in the country. This did not please the then Soviet leadership headed by Nikita Khrushchev.

In late October 1956, students in Budapest began to demand the introduction of a multi-party system in the country, the appointment of free elections to government bodies, and the withdrawal of Soviet troops from the country, which had been stationed there since the end of World War II - Hungary fought on the side of Nazi Germany and, along with Hitler's allies, lost the war.

State Security Directorate (the Hungarian equivalent of the KGB of the USSR - ed.) employees, as well as Soviet units stationed in the city, opened fire on the demonstrators.

Subsequently, the USSR formally agreed to withdraw its troops from Budapest, but in reality, Georgy Zhukov, Marshal of the Soviet Union, was preparing the military operation "Whirlwind," the goal of which was to suppress the "Hungarian counter-revolution."

At that time, Imre Nagy managed to announce Hungary's withdrawal from the Warsaw Pact Organization - a bloc of socialist countries that existed from 1955 to 1991. But the Kremlin managed to transfer additional Soviet troops to the neighboring country.

In early November, bloody battles took place in Budapest between units of the Soviet army and Hungarian rebels, who were partially joined by the Hungarian army and police. During this time, about 2,500-3,000 Hungarians died, most of whom were killed in Budapest.

Another 20,000 Hungarians were wounded, and approximately 200,000 were forced to flee the country, including to neighboring Austria.

Soviet Union losses amounted to over 670 killed, 1251 wounded, and 51 missing.

Prime Minister Imre Nagy, Hungarian Defense Minister Pál Maléter, and several others were executed in 1958 as "counter-revolutionaries and traitors" of the Hungarian people. The head of socialist Hungary from 1956 to 1988 was the Soviet protégé János Kádár - he died a year after his resignation.

Recall

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation recognized as terrorists the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, and the commander of the 14th separate regiment of the USF, Dmytro Bondarovich.

UNN also reported that the Hungarian authorities banned the entry of the Commander of the USF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

To this, Brovdi responded sharply, and Poland invited "Madyar" to visit for a vacation.