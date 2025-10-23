$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
12:16 PM • 11355 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 14132 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 14996 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 23256 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23754 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21647 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11634 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14473 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16168 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 31031 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - TrumpVideoOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 15003 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 20197 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 23310 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideo07:53 AM • 14126 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 8898 views
Publications
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 23144 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 23649 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21578 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 30975 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 24158 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 10095 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 32863 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 52713 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 66410 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 74990 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
SWIFT

"Rise, Magyar, to the call of the homeland!": Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine addressed Hungarians on the anniversary of the 1956 events

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1668 views

On October 23, 2025, Hungary marks the 69th anniversary of the suppression of the revolution by Soviet troops. The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine Robert Brovdi, addressed the people of his "historical homeland" with a speech about the past and present.

"Rise, Magyar, to the call of the homeland!": Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine addressed Hungarians on the anniversary of the 1956 events

On October 23, 2025, Hungary will mark the 69th anniversary of the suppression of the revolution by Soviet troops. The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), who was born in Uzhhorod and is of Hungarian descent, addressed the people of his "historical homeland" with a speech about the past and present, reports UNN.

Details

Brovdi delivered his address in both Ukrainian and Hungarian. He noted that 69 years ago, the historical homeland of his father, Yosyp Brovdi, "bravely told the red dictatorship 'Ruszkik haza!'", which translates from Hungarian as "Russians, get out!".

The occupier with the "Russian world" was drawn into Hungary with a contingent, moving tanks and infantry through Transcarpathian Mukachevo-Berehove to the border and deeper. And blood flowed

- Brovdi noted.

He also published photos on Telegram of the streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest during the battles of late October-early November 1956.

Everywhere - on damaged Soviet equipment, windows and walls of houses, shop windows - there were the same inscriptions in Hungarian and Russian with calls for Soviet troops to go home.

At the same time, the current Hungarian government, led by Viktor Orbán, lives by a distorted interpretation of those events, Brovdi writes.

He did not feel the physical pain of his ancestors or has already forgotten it; a universal idiom "Hungary above all" is sold to descendants, while bloody money and power are intoxicating their minds

 - the message says.

Brovdi concluded his address with the words "And beyond the Tisza, Madyar will finally appear, for all Madyars, Madyar."

Also in his address, the Commander of the USF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quoted lines from the patriotic poem by the famous Hungarian poet Sándor Petőfi (1823 – 1849) "National Song" or "Rise, Magyar, to the call of the homeland!".

This poem was dedicated to the events of the 1848 revolution: then Hungary gained independence, but later suffered defeat from two empires - Russian and Austrian.

Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 195621.10.25, 16:20 • 15245 views

Context

The 1956 Hungarian Revolution took place in late October-early November. The reason was the population's dissatisfaction with the policies of the ruling pro-communist Hungarian Working People's Party, within which there was a struggle for power.

After Imre Nagy, one of the leaders of this party, became prime minister, reforms began in the country. This did not please the then Soviet leadership headed by Nikita Khrushchev.

In late October 1956, students in Budapest began to demand the introduction of a multi-party system in the country, the appointment of free elections to government bodies, and the withdrawal of Soviet troops from the country, which had been stationed there since the end of World War II - Hungary fought on the side of Nazi Germany and, along with Hitler's allies, lost the war.

State Security Directorate (the Hungarian equivalent of the KGB of the USSR - ed.) employees, as well as Soviet units stationed in the city, opened fire on the demonstrators.

Subsequently, the USSR formally agreed to withdraw its troops from Budapest, but in reality, Georgy Zhukov, Marshal of the Soviet Union, was preparing the military operation "Whirlwind," the goal of which was to suppress the "Hungarian counter-revolution."

At that time, Imre Nagy managed to announce Hungary's withdrawal from the Warsaw Pact Organization - a bloc of socialist countries that existed from 1955 to 1991. But the Kremlin managed to transfer additional Soviet troops to the neighboring country.

In early November, bloody battles took place in Budapest between units of the Soviet army and Hungarian rebels, who were partially joined by the Hungarian army and police. During this time, about 2,500-3,000 Hungarians died, most of whom were killed in Budapest.

Another 20,000 Hungarians were wounded, and approximately 200,000 were forced to flee the country, including to neighboring Austria.

Soviet Union losses amounted to over 670 killed, 1251 wounded, and 51 missing.

Prime Minister Imre Nagy, Hungarian Defense Minister Pál Maléter, and several others were executed in 1958 as "counter-revolutionaries and traitors" of the Hungarian people. The head of socialist Hungary from 1956 to 1988 was the Soviet protégé János Kádár - he died a year after his resignation.

Recall

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation recognized as terrorists the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, and the commander of the 14th separate regiment of the USF, Dmytro Bondarovich.

UNN also reported that the Hungarian authorities banned the entry of the Commander of the USF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

To this, Brovdi responded sharply, and Poland invited "Madyar" to visit for a vacation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Nikita Khrushchev
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Austria
Hungary
Budapest
Viktor Orbán
Uzhhorod
Poland