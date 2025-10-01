Slovak Prime Minister Fico canceled his visit to Copenhagen: what was the reason?

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will not attend the summit of EU leaders in the Danish capital. This was reported by Slovak media, according to UNN.

Details

According to Slovak journalists, Fico did not fly to Copenhagen due to health problems. It is currently unknown whether this is related to the consequences of the assassination attempt on the politician.

Additionally

The assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place on May 15, 2024, in the city of Handlova. The politician sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.

The attacker was Slovak writer Juraj Cintula: he explained his actions by disagreeing with the government's policies.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod. Fico arrived after negotiations with Putin, intending to discuss attacks on oil infrastructure.