Slovak Prime Minister Fico canceled his visit to Copenhagen: what was the reason?
Kyiv • UNN
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will not attend the summit of EU leaders in Copenhagen due to health problems. It is currently unknown whether this is related to the consequences of the assassination attempt in May 2024.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will not attend the summit of EU leaders in the Danish capital. This was reported by Slovak media, according to UNN.
Details
According to Slovak journalists, Fico did not fly to Copenhagen due to health problems. It is currently unknown whether this is related to the consequences of the assassination attempt on the politician.
Additionally
The assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place on May 15, 2024, in the city of Handlova. The politician sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.
The attacker was Slovak writer Juraj Cintula: he explained his actions by disagreeing with the government's policies.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod. Fico arrived after negotiations with Putin, intending to discuss attacks on oil infrastructure.