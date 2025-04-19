Does Ukraine support US President Trump's peace plan by 90%? What the Ministry of Defense says

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov conveyed to the US that Ukraine 90% supports US President Donald Trump's peace plan. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the ministry "does not make political decisions" and therefore could not make any "percentage assessments". Sky News writes about this with reference to a comment from the Ministry of Defense, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told US officials that Kyiv 90% supports President Trump's peace plan, presented this week in Paris by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and two special envoys tasked with ending the Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

Trump's team says they intend to approve a decision on a complete ceasefire in London - NY Post

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in a comment to Sky News, stated that the ministry "does not make political decisions" and therefore could not make any "percentage assessments".

We have several fundamental positions: we supported the US proposal for a full ceasefire back on March 11, while Russia did not support the US proposal for a ceasefire and continues daily strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Under such conditions, it is unclear how progress in any dialogue can be discussed or measured in percentages. Our key question is how to ensure that the ceasefire proposal works and that it can be reliably monitored. We continue a constructive dialogue with our American partners and are fully committed to ending this war - the Ministry of Defense reported.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's threats regarding Washington's withdrawal from peace talks were "mostly directed" at Ukraine; during the Paris meetings, Rubio did not talk about increasing pressure on Russia.

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Trump also said that this week there will be Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine.