Does Ukraine support US President Trump's peace plan by 90%? What the Ministry of Defense says

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM • 2252 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 5758 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 4608 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 6976 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

11:37 AM • 11835 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67477 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84480 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84358 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 88621 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119733 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 22419 views

Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

April 19, 07:54 AM • 8764 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 17535 views

Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

11:34 AM • 10354 views

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

01:35 PM • 5976 views
Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 17581 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 22470 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67478 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 101441 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 156097 views
Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

03:04 PM • 5766 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 23496 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 25876 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 27359 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 61204 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Does Ukraine support US President Trump's peace plan by 90%? What the Ministry of Defense says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1730 views

It was reported that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine supports Trump's peace plan by 90%. The Ministry of Defense refuted this statement, emphasizing that the agency does not make political decisions and cannot give percentage evaluations.

Does Ukraine support US President Trump's peace plan by 90%? What the Ministry of Defense says

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov conveyed to the US that Ukraine 90% supports US President Donald Trump's peace plan. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the ministry "does not make political decisions" and therefore could not make any "percentage assessments". Sky News writes about this with reference to a comment from the Ministry of Defense, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told US officials that Kyiv 90% supports President Trump's peace plan, presented this week in Paris by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and two special envoys tasked with ending the Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

Trump's team says they intend to approve a decision on a complete ceasefire in London - NY Post

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in a comment to Sky News, stated that the ministry "does not make political decisions" and therefore could not make any "percentage assessments".

We have several fundamental positions: we supported the US proposal for a full ceasefire back on March 11, while Russia did not support the US proposal for a ceasefire and continues daily strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Under such conditions, it is unclear how progress in any dialogue can be discussed or measured in percentages. Our key question is how to ensure that the ceasefire proposal works and that it can be reliably monitored. We continue a constructive dialogue with our American partners and are fully committed to ending this war 

- the Ministry of Defense reported.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's threats regarding Washington's withdrawal from peace talks were "mostly directed" at Ukraine; during the Paris meetings, Rubio did not talk about increasing pressure on Russia.

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Trump also said that this week there will be Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Paris
United States
Ukraine
London
Kyiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,411.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,606.09