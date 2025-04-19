Russia seeks to force the US to lift aviation sanctions as part of a ceasefire agreement, but faces EU resistance - Politico

$41.380.00
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 54530 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 77682 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 78694 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 83841 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 117927 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 95276 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 164974 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54350 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142526 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86792 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

China and Russia pose a common threat to the world - Prime Minister of Canada

April 19, 01:13 AM • 8102 views

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

April 19, 03:22 AM • 13281 views

AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

April 19, 03:41 AM • 6346 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

April 19, 04:13 AM • 10797 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 11694 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

08:45 AM • 4310 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 11721 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 54530 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 96853 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 151739 views
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 21225 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 23751 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 25395 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 59303 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 71727 views
Russia seeks to force the US to lift aviation sanctions as part of a ceasefire agreement, but faces EU resistance - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

Russia is lobbying for the restoration of direct flights to the US as part of a ceasefire agreement, linking this to the lifting of sanctions against "Aeroflot". The European Union is categorically against opening its skies due to sanctions, security issues, and "stolen" aircraft, which makes flights to the US without flying over the EU extremely difficult.

Russia seeks to force the US to lift aviation sanctions as part of a ceasefire agreement, but faces EU resistance - Politico

Moscow is lobbying for the US to open its skies to Russian airlines as part of a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine. But there is a big problem with this scheme - the EU is not interested, and without Europe "on board", it will not be easy for Russian carriers to fly to the US, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Firstly, EU sanctions against Russia are firm, which includes a ban on Russian airlines flying in EU airspace," said a European Commission spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In addition to political decisions on sanctions, the EU representative also pointed to "serious safety concerns" related to the possible opening of EU airspace to Russian aircraft, as "it is unknown whether Russian airlines and air traffic services have been properly maintained over the past three years, which raises serious questions about airworthiness."

From a practical point of view, as indicated, opening European skies to Russian airlines, such as the national carrier "Aeroflot", would also place an enormous burden on the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

In addition to safety and certification issues, many Russian aircraft may never be able to land in Europe again, as they are not actually Russian but were stolen from aircraft lessors after the invasion, the publication notes.

Despite such problems, Russia is demanding the resumption of direct flights to the US as part of any agreement to cease hostilities. Such a step should be a consequence of lifting sanctions on "Aeroflot", Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 11. "The Americans considered this, [but] so far we have not seen any retaliatory steps," the Russian minister said.

Bloomberg: Russia in negotiations with the US asks to buy Boeing aircraft at the expense of frozen assets16.04.25, 14:49 • 6206 views

So far, the Trump administration has not lifted any sanctions against Russia, but some signals give the Kremlin hope, the publication notes.

"Any attempts to ease restrictions for American and Russian airlines will increase pressure to achieve similar steps from European carriers. The latter have long complained about the additional costs associated with bypassing Russia's vast airspace when flying to Asia, which has given Chinese airlines an advantage," the publication says.

Despite these competitive concerns, Brussels, as indicated, "is afraid to start negotiations with Moscow about access to its airspace, partly due to the danger of Russian skies."

"A European Commission representative called the safety of Russian airspace "problematic", citing the Christmas crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight - allegedly after being hit by a Russian air defense missile - which prompted EASA to advise airlines to avoid all of western Russia," the publication notes, adding that Putin apologized for the accident but did not say Russia was at fault.

US is proposing to ease sanctions against Russia in a peace proposal regarding the Russia's war against Ukraine - Bloomberg18.04.25, 16:35 • 9210 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
