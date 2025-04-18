$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 10056 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24921 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44765 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50412 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89366 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83634 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138147 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52594 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125893 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81391 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

US is proposing to ease sanctions against Russia in a peace proposal regarding the Russia's war against Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6752 views

The United States has presented allies with proposals for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. The plan envisions a ceasefire and a possible easing of sanctions against Moscow in the event of a lasting truce.

US is proposing to ease sanctions against Russia in a peace proposal regarding the Russia's war against Ukraine - Bloomberg

The US has presented allies with proposals for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, including a description of the terms for the cessation of hostilities and the easing of sanctions against Moscow in the event of a prolonged ceasefire, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

The US presented allies with proposals to enable a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, including an outline of terms to end the fighting and ease sanctions on Moscow in the event of a lasting ceasefire

- the publication says.

This step was taken even though US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that the Trump administration was ready to "withdraw" from its peace efforts if it did not achieve rapid progress, the publication notes.

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio18.04.25, 10:43 • 52597 views

However, US Vice President Jay Dee Vance said in Rome on Friday that he was "optimistic" about the chances of ending the war.

The US is optimistic about ending the war in Ukraine - Vance18.04.25, 15:35 • 7270 views

"The outlines of the US plan were made public at meetings in Paris on Thursday," according to European officials familiar with the matter.

"This proposal will effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia will remain under Moscow's control," people said. "Kyiv's desire to join NATO will also not be considered," the publication writes. People declined to provide further details, citing the confidential nature of the discussions.

The Paris talks included a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, as well as discussions between Rubio and national security advisers and negotiators from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

US officials said they wanted to achieve a full ceasefire within weeks, Bloomberg reported earlier. Allies will meet again in London next week to continue their discussions.

US told Europeans of its desire to secure a complete ceasefire in Ukraine "within weeks" - Bloomberg18.04.25, 11:46 • 7018 views

One official said that "plans, which need to be further discussed with Kyiv, will not lead to a final settlement and that European allies will not recognise the occupied territories as Russian". Officials stressed that "negotiations will be contentious unless the Kremlin agrees to cease hostilities, and that providing Ukraine with security guarantees to ensure that any agreement holds is essential".

On Friday, Rubio said that security guarantees were not an "illegal desire" on the part of Ukraine, but negotiators had not yet reached that level of specificity.

"Every sovereign country on Earth has the right to defend itself. Ukraine will have the right to defend itself and enter into any agreements it wants to enter into on a bilateral basis with various countries," he said.

European officials called the Paris meetings constructive and positive. The discussions marked Europe's latest attempt to influence the outcome, the publication points out.

Leaving Paris, Rubio told reporters that he hoped the UK, France and Germany could help "move the ball" to a solution, but also suggested that US patience with their mediation efforts was running out.

"We are not going to continue these efforts for weeks and months," Rubio said. - We need to decide very quickly now, and I'm talking about a few days, whether it is possible in the next few weeks. If so, we'll handle it. If not, we have other priorities."

"Lifting sanctions while Russia continues to occupy large areas of Ukraine may prove problematic for several of Kyiv's allies. The lifting of European Union restrictions, including the unfreezing of immobilised assets, requires the support of all member states," the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
London
