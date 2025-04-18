The US is optimistic about ending the war in Ukraine - Vance

The United States is optimistic that it can end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by Vice President J. D. Vance on Friday, when he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the second time in 24 hours, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Vance saw Meloni in Washington on Thursday, and since then they have both flown to the Italian capital ahead of the Easter holidays.

I want to inform the Prime Minister about some negotiations between Russia and Ukraine... even in the last 24 hours we think we have some interesting things to report - Vance told reporters sitting next to Meloni.

Since negotiations are underway, I will not anticipate them, but we are optimistic and hope that we can end this war, this very brutal war - he added.

A few hours earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that U.S. President Donald Trump would abandon attempts to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine within days if there were no clear signs that an agreement could be reached.

