ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

The US is optimistic about ending the war in Ukraine - Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7254 views

The US Vice President announced interesting news in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Secretary of State Rubio noted that the US will stop trying if there is no progress.

The US is optimistic about ending the war in Ukraine - Vance

The United States is optimistic that it can end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by Vice President J. D. Vance on Friday, when he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the second time in 24 hours, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Vance saw Meloni in Washington on Thursday, and since then they have both flown to the Italian capital ahead of the Easter holidays.

I want to inform the Prime Minister about some negotiations between Russia and Ukraine... even in the last 24 hours we think we have some interesting things to report 

- Vance told reporters sitting next to Meloni.

"Trump clearly stated: it's time to end the war": Rubio commented on the meeting in Paris18.04.2025, 09:28 • 4406 views

Since negotiations are underway, I will not anticipate them, but we are optimistic and hope that we can end this war, this very brutal war 

- he added.

Add

A few hours earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that U.S. President Donald Trump would abandon attempts to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine within days if there were no clear signs that an agreement could be reached.

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio18.04.2025, 10:43 • 52588 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Giorgia Meloni
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
