The West as it was no longer exists, but Europe can affirm its reliability - von der Leyen

In a new interview with Zeit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen answered a number of questions regarding customs "swings", changes during her new term and Trump's second term, the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine, and arms supplies. In one of the answers, the German politician noted that the usual perception of the concept of "West" is, in her opinion, of little relevance.

As stated in the publication, Ursula von der Leyen initially avoided the question of whether she sees herself as a "new leader of the Western world." But von der Leyen explained how Europe - the EU - meets the status of the most important guarantor of Western values in the world.

The West as we knew it no longer exists. The world has become a globe in the geopolitical sense as well, and today our networks of friendship span the entire globe, as you can see from the example of the tariff debates. A positive side effect is that I am now conducting countless negotiations with heads of state and government around the world who want to work with us on a new order. This applies to Iceland and New Zealand, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and South America. - emphasized von der Leyen.

The President of the European Commission also believes that there is a broad demand for organizing trade with Europe.

According to von der Leyen, in this context we are talking not only about economic ties, but also about "establishing common rules and predictability."

Europe is known for its predictability and reliability, which is again beginning to be seen as something very valuable. On the one hand, this is very gratifying, and on the other hand, it is, of course, a huge responsibility that we must fulfill. - said von der Leyen.

A few days ago, Ursula von der Leyen announced her readiness to negotiate with the United States for uninterrupted trade.

The European Commission is studying legal ways for EU companies to terminate long-term gas contracts with Russia without paying large fines.