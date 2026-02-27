Orban and Fico agree on an "investigative commission" regarding "Druzhba" and demand access from Zelenskyy

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 1602 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 5534 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 21456 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 38319 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 34713 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 34841 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 30297 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 47694 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22521 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 109689 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
68%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro demands closure of drug trafficking case due to blocked funds for lawyersFebruary 27, 04:18 AM • 6916 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 15730 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 17248 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 13712 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 7854 views
Publications
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 1592 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 47693 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 39048 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 109686 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 82608 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 15768 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 15904 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 46887 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 56633 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 58950 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Film
Social network

Orban and Fico agree on an "investigative commission" regarding "Druzhba" and demand access from Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico have agreed to establish an investigative commission regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline. Orbán called on President Zelenskyy to grant access to it.

Orban and Fico agree on an "investigative commission" regarding "Druzhba" and demand access from Zelenskyy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that he had agreed with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to establish an investigative commission regarding the "Druzhba" oil pipeline and called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow it access, as he wrote on social media, UNN reports.

I agreed with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to establish a Hungarian-Slovak investigative commission to ascertain the condition of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. I call on President Zelenskyy to allow access to Hungarian and Slovak inspectors and to immediately restore the operation of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

- Orbán wrote on X.

Addition

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, as Politico writes, suggested that he might lift his veto on the EU sending Ukraine 90 billion euros if the EU assesses the damage to the oil pipeline in Ukraine.

In a letter to European Council President António Costa on Thursday, Orbán stated that he was "fully aware of the political difficulties" created by Budapest's blocking of the loan, which had been agreed upon by all EU leaders at the December summit.

Orban asks EU to intervene and inspect the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline26.02.26, 14:13 • 4048 views

Capitals criticized Orbán for changing his mind after a Russian drone damaged the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, through which Hungary and Slovakia continued to import Russian oil at reduced prices for four years of the war.

Orbán claims that Ukraine is slow to repair the pipeline and promised to veto the loan. Ukraine and senior EU officials deny this, saying that the extent of the damage, on the contrary, makes it difficult to restore the operation of "Druzhba."

"It is in Hungary's interest to restore supplies as soon as possible," Orbán wrote in the letter. "Hungary supports the idea of a fact-finding mission involving experts delegated by Hungary and Slovakia to verify the condition of the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline. Hungary will accept the conclusions of such a mission."

A senior EU official told Politico that "the bloc has taken note of the requests for damage assessment, but the security situation complicates this task." Meanwhile, capitals are increasing pressure on Budapest to adhere to its commitments.

"Ukraine could run out of money in April if the situation is not resolved, and Orbán faces parliamentary elections that same month, with polls showing him trailing his rival Péter Magyar," the publication notes.

Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads Orbán by 20 percent - poll25.02.26, 12:40 • 5100 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Energy
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine