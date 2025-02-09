Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-25. All that remained of the enemy aircraft was a charred piece of metal. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the 28th separate mechanized brigade (SMBr) named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign.

Details

"Charred iron is all that remains of the Russian 'drying'," the military noted.

Ukrainian reconnaissance men filmed the aftermath of the successful work of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade and 57th Separate Tank Brigade's anti-aircraft missile unit, which resulted in the destruction of a Russian Su-25.

"The signature "zetka", which the occupiers are so proud of, on a torn-off wing and pieces of iron scattered tens of meters away. This beauty warms the soul so much that it is impossible to tear yourself away from it," the brigade emphasized.

Recall

On Saturday, February 08, the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Toretsk sector. The military promises to provide video evidence of the successful defeat of the enemy aircraft.

