Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 125 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day on February 08, 125 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the most tense today. In the operational zone in Kursk region , Ukrainian troops repelled 27 militants' attacks, and another battle is ongoing. In the Toretsk sector, our defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Telegram.

According to the latest information as of 22:00 on February 08, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion, 125 combat engagements have been recorded at the front since the beginning of this day.

the Russian invaders conducted 62 air strikes, using 93 combat aircraft. In addition, the Russians engaged 992 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk. The enemy launched air strikes on Velyki Prokhody and Liptsi.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted eight assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions six times near Novy, Novoyehorivka and Yampolivka over the last day.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made four attempts to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka during the day. Three attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, and one battle is underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three combat engagements were registered near Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora, two of them are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Markove with guided aerial bombs.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces nine times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Krymske and Toretsk.

All attacks have been repelled so far. Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka came under air strikes. Today our defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the area - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russia-backed militants have tried 52 times to break through our defenses near the towns of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Kalynove, Vodiane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Nadiya, Preobrazhenka and Shevchenko. Seven firefights are still ongoing. Vasylivka, Hryshyne and Bahatyr came under enemy air strikes.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today Ukrainian troops neutralized 243 occupants in this sector, 120 of them irreversibly. In addition, 21 vehicles, three UAV control antennas were destroyed, three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and two enemy self-propelled howitzers were damaged - writes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the enemy attacked 12 times near Kostiantynopil in the Novopavlivka sector . Nine attacks have been repelled, three are ongoing. The enemy conducted an air strike in the area of Rozlyv.

In the Huliaipil sector, the enemy, supported by air power, made one attack in the direction of Novopil. In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on Huliaipol, Stepnohirsk and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivske.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovskyi directions.

In the operational zone in Kursk region , units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks by Russian invaders over the course of the day, and another battle is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 28 air strikes, using 40 guided bombs, and fired 469 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 12 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Toretsk sector. The military promises to provide video evidence of the successful defeat of the enemy aircraft.

