Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 125 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 16645 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63223 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102224 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105618 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123229 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129337 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103532 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116908 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106272 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102742 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89315 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111864 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106283 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 16645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152495 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4320 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106283 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138429 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140208 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 125 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 125 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34171 views

Over the last day, 125 combat engagements took place, with the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk sector. A Russian Su-25 was shot down in the Toretsk sector, and 27 attacks were repelled in the Kursk region.

Since the beginning of the day on February 08, 125 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the most tense today. In the operational zone in Kursk region , Ukrainian troops repelled 27 militants' attacks, and another battle is ongoing. In the Toretsk sector, our defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Telegram.

Details

According to the latest information as of 22:00 on February 08, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion, 125 combat engagements have been recorded at the front since the beginning of this day.

the Russian invaders conducted 62 air strikes, using 93 combat aircraft. In addition, the Russians engaged 992 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk. The enemy launched air strikes on Velyki Prokhody and Liptsi.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted eight assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions six times near Novy, Novoyehorivka and Yampolivka over the last day.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made four attempts to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka during the day. Three attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, and one battle is underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three combat engagements were registered near Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora, two of them are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Markove with guided aerial bombs.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces nine times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Krymske and Toretsk.

All attacks have been repelled so far. Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka came under air strikes. Today our defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the area

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russia-backed militants have tried 52 times to break through our defenses near the towns of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Kalynove, Vodiane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Nadiya, Preobrazhenka and Shevchenko. Seven firefights are still ongoing. Vasylivka, Hryshyne and Bahatyr came under enemy air strikes.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today Ukrainian troops neutralized 243 occupants in this sector, 120 of them irreversibly. In addition, 21 vehicles, three UAV control antennas were destroyed, three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and two enemy self-propelled howitzers were damaged

- writes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the enemy attacked 12 times near Kostiantynopil in the Novopavlivka sector . Nine attacks have been repelled, three are ongoing. The enemy conducted an air strike in the area of Rozlyv.

In the Huliaipil sector, the enemy, supported by air power, made one attack in the direction of Novopil. In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on Huliaipol, Stepnohirsk and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivske.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovskyi directions.

In the operational zone in Kursk region , units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks by Russian invaders over the course of the day, and another battle is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 28 air strikes, using 40 guided bombs, and fired 469 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 12 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Toretsk sector. The military promises to provide video evidence of the successful defeat of the enemy aircraft.

Zelensky showed the head of the NATO Military Committee the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons08.02.25, 19:12 • 64285 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War

Contact us about advertising