Zelensky showed the head of the NATO Military Committee the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragonet. Together, they visited one of the defense industry enterprises, where they got acquainted with the production facilities and characteristics of Ukrainian long-range weapons, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

We are grateful to NATO for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Thank you very much for your first mission and your decision to be in Ukraine. Thank you very much. This is a very strong signal for us from NATO and professionals - Zelensky said.

The main topics of the meeting included preparations for the next meeting in the Ramstein format and the defense needs of our country. The President noted that one of Ukraine's top priorities was the fulfillment of the agreements reached at the NATO Washington Summit on strengthening Ukrainian air defense. The Russian dictator does not want the war to end, and only strong positions of Ukraine and pressure on Russia can force the aggressor state to establish a just and lasting peace.

Zelenskyy meets with head of NATO Military Committee: they discussed preparations for Ramstein

Special attention was paid to the operational launch of the NSATU mission "Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine". According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is counting on concrete results of its work, in particular, on strengthening coordination in the provision of military assistance.

The chairman of NATO's Military Committee assured that the Alliance is ready to fulfill all its obligations, as it considers Ukraine an integral part of the transatlantic defense architecture.

The message I would like to convey not only to you, but to everyone, is that NATO is on your side. We are determined to fulfill all our commitments and to defend all the values and principles we share - he added.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Giuseppe Cavo Dragone discussed the continuation of military assistance from NATO member states and direct investment in the domestic production of long-range drones based on the Danish model. At one of the defense industry enterprises, they got acquainted with the production capacities and characteristics of Ukrainian long-range weapons and talked to the people who work there.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the employees for their service to the state and their work, which daily provides strong results and strengthens our army with domestically produced weapons, and also awarded them with state awards.

Thank you for your work. It is very nice to have something to show, and it is not theoretical, but your result. It is a real result that helps us and which the Russians, the enemies of our country, are very much afraid of. I am very pleased that we are here with our NATO colleagues. It is very pleasant when they see what a great result Ukraine has achieved during the war. The level of domestic production during the war is very high - the President said.

Syrskyi met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the transition to a corps system