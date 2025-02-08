Zelensky showed the head of the NATO Military Committee the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 21129 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65168 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102517 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105895 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123658 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102321 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129638 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103545 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113304 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106503 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102998 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91007 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112225 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106654 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 21129 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123658 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129638 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162579 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152683 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5817 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106654 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112225 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138512 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140289 views
Zelensky showed the head of the NATO Military Committee the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64286 views

President of Ukraine met with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone at the defense industry enterprise. They discussed preparations for Ramstein, the NSATU mission and the production of long-range drones.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragonet. Together, they visited one of the defense industry enterprises, where they got acquainted with the production facilities and characteristics of Ukrainian long-range weapons, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

We are grateful to NATO for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Thank you very much for your first mission and your decision to be in Ukraine. Thank you very much. This is a very strong signal for us from NATO and professionals 

- Zelensky said.

The main topics of the meeting included preparations for the next meeting in the Ramstein format and the defense needs of our country. The President noted that one of Ukraine's top priorities was the fulfillment of the agreements reached at the NATO Washington Summit on strengthening Ukrainian air defense. The Russian dictator does not want the war to end, and only strong positions of Ukraine and pressure on Russia can force the aggressor state to establish a just and lasting peace.

Zelenskyy meets with head of NATO Military Committee: they discussed preparations for Ramstein08.02.25, 16:52 • 32932 views

Special attention was paid to the operational launch of the NSATU mission "Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine". According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is counting on concrete results of its work, in particular, on strengthening coordination in the provision of military assistance.

The chairman of NATO's Military Committee assured that the Alliance is ready to fulfill all its obligations, as it considers Ukraine an integral part of the transatlantic defense architecture.

The message I would like to convey not only to you, but to everyone, is that NATO is on your side. We are determined to fulfill all our commitments and to defend all the values and principles we share

- he added.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Giuseppe Cavo Dragone discussed the continuation of military assistance from NATO member states and direct investment in the domestic production of long-range drones based on the Danish model. At one of the defense industry enterprises, they got acquainted with the production capacities and characteristics of Ukrainian long-range weapons and talked to the people who work there.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the employees for their service to the state and their work, which daily provides strong results and strengthens our army with domestically produced weapons, and also awarded them with state awards.

Thank you for your work. It is very nice to have something to show, and it is not theoretical, but your result. It is a real result that helps us and which the Russians, the enemies of our country, are very much afraid of. I am very pleased that we are here with our NATO colleagues. It is very pleasant when they see what a great result Ukraine has achieved during the war. The level of domestic production during the war is very high 

- the President said.

Syrskyi met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the transition to a corps system08.02.25, 19:11 • 47416 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising