The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian plane in Donetsk region on the afternoon of October 5. This was confirmed by the head of the Kostyantynivka MVA, Serhiy Horbunov, to Suspilne Donbas, reports UNN.

"Debris partially fell around the town of Kostyantynivka. Debris also fell into the private sector - several private houses were damaged. There were no casualties or injuries as a result of this incident," Horbunov said.

Let's add

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that the Russian Su-34 was destroyed.

Context

Monitoring groups reported about a Russian Su-25 aircraft "unloaded" in the east, including Mariupol.Sprotyv and Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko.