Smolensk Aviation Plant involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft was attacked in Russia - NSDC CCD

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 108445 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106121 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114119 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 140625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105502 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141926 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113569 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117053 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Smolensk Aviation Plant involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft was attacked in Russia - NSDC CCD

Smolensk Aviation Plant involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft was attacked in Russia - NSDC CCD

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40887 views

The Smolensk Aviation Plant, which is involved in the production and modernization of Russian military aircraft, was attacked. The plant repairs aircraft and produces components for the Russian defense industry.

The Smolensk Aviation Plant, which is involved in the production and modernization of Russian military aircraft, was attacked in Russia, the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Smolensk Aviation Plant was attacked. It is involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft, including Su-25 attack aircraft. It also provides overhaul and maintenance of aircraft, which allows Russia to maintain the combat capability of outdated aircraft models," Kovalenko wrote.

According to him, this plant is closely connected with other enterprises of the Russian defense industry, supplying components or participating in cooperation to create modern aircraft systems.

"Every strike on such a plant will destroy Russia's ability to maintain its own aircraft in a combat-ready state," Kovalenko emphasized.

Drones attacked Smolensk region of Russia: local authorities report damage21.01.25, 04:23 • 118397 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sukhyi-su-25Su-25

