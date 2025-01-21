Smolensk Aviation Plant involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft was attacked in Russia - NSDC CCD

The Smolensk Aviation Plant, which is involved in the production and modernization of Russian military aircraft, was attacked in Russia, the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"The Smolensk Aviation Plant was attacked. It is involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft, including Su-25 attack aircraft. It also provides overhaul and maintenance of aircraft, which allows Russia to maintain the combat capability of outdated aircraft models," Kovalenko wrote.

According to him, this plant is closely connected with other enterprises of the Russian defense industry, supplying components or participating in cooperation to create modern aircraft systems.

"Every strike on such a plant will destroy Russia's ability to maintain its own aircraft in a combat-ready state," Kovalenko emphasized.

